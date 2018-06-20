Jay-Z Made This One Rookie Mistake On His First Date With Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stunned their fans when they dropped a surprise joint album, Everything Is Love. After recovering from the shock, fans spent some time analyzing the lyrics of the couple's new tracks, and it appears that the songs have revealed key details about the powerhouse twosome's relationship. One thing we just learned? A little bit about how their first date went down, reports Us Magazine.

In the song "713," Jay-Z raps about how he first met his future wife. The track takes us through the couple's first encounter, which took place from afar in March 2000 at MTV's Spring Break festival in Cancun, Mexico. "We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA / Confidence you exude make the fools stay away Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say," he raps in the first verse. He may have kept his distance, but serendipity intervened on their flight home. "Fate had me sittin' next to you on the plane / And I knew straight away, uh," he continues.

According to the song, the couple didn't speak until two years later. Beyoncé had just broken it off with a former boyfriend, and the rapper seized his chance. The only glitch? In an effort to play it cool, he fudged their first date by bringing a friend along. "You kept me up on the phone while you were away / You came back, I let you set the date, Nobu on the plate / I brought my dude to play it cool, my first foolish mistake." Clearly, Jay-Z remedied the mishap—ten years of marriage and three children prove that!

According to the album's producers, Cool and Dre, it was important to the rapper to document this key moment in his and Beyoncé's story. "I remember the night he pulled us into his studio and played it for us, he was like, 'No one knows the story of how we met. This was the first time I'm ever telling this story,'" Dre told Rolling Stone. Cool revealed that so much of the song—particularly the details about his first date with Beyoncé—came effortlessly. "He had his eyes closed and it just came to him. You know it came to him right away."