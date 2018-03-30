Twitter Dissects Hope Hicks and Donald Trump's Awkward Goodbye Kiss with Many Memes

Donald Trump said goodbye to White House communications director Hope Hicks on Thursday—and it didn’t take long before social media started making jokes about their public peck on the cheek goodbye—and what their parting words might have been.

“DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” one user joked on Twitter, making reference to the note Trump reportedly received warning him against calling Russian President Vladimir Putin to applaud him on his reelection victory.

Getty Images

Another user wrote a poem about the moment, referring to it as the “kiss of death.”

Others noted that the moment felt very staged, with one user writing “everything about this is weird.”

DO NOT CONGRATULATE pic.twitter.com/Zf8hyBooTV — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) March 29, 2018

Golden words he will pour in your ear

But his lies can't disguise what you fear

For a golden girl knows when he's kissed her

It's the kiss of death from

Mister Goldfinger

Pretty girl beware of this heart of gold

This heart is coldhttps://t.co/aU55FYXFLl via @people — Leslie Davis (@FdavisFrank) March 30, 2018

everything about this is weird. — ZLander (@ZLander) March 29, 2018

Here are more reactions:

“I’ll give you $130,000 to dye your hair and let me call you Ivanka” — FK__45™ (@Fk__45) March 29, 2018

Hope Hicks: No, let go of me. I will not watch Booty and The Beast with you. Go away. — nicki (@nickiknowsnada) March 29, 2018

Caption: “I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you walk away.” — David Stehle (@davidstehle) March 29, 2018

Hicks: No darling, I must be going

trump: But Hope…

Hicks: (turns and looks lovingly) yes donnie?

trump: Did you remember to set the DVR to record all the new Roseanne episodes? — Lippy LaPoo (@The_Real_Lippy) March 29, 2018

Expressing her “gratitude” to the president in a statement provided by the White House at the time, Hicks went on to “wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

However, it was later reported that Hicks had tearfully given her notice after the president “berated” her over her congressional testimony, in which she allegedly admitted to telling “white lies” for her boss, according to CNN and The New York Times.

A source told People last month that Hicks made her decision because she felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to him for a long time but it’s been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through,” said the source.