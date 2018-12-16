Club Monaco's Warm Wishes Sale Includes Meghan Markle's Favorite Coat

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Club Monaco is known for its mix of feminine and on-trend styles, which is why if you’re a frequent shopper of the brand’s cool clothing, then you’re going to want to check out the website ASAP. Right now during their Warm Wishes Sale Event, you can score up to 70 percent off tons of must-have styles. There’s a fabulous selection of dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and pants up for offer —as well as tons of gorgeous accessories from brands such as Loeffler Randall, Illesteva and Kayu that will take you from now through fall – and beyond. Once your shopping cart is full of fabulous finds just head to checkout and the amazing discount will be automatically applied for you — no promo necessary. Scroll down to shop some of the prettiest pieces before the deal ends!

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Floral Print Dress

Try wearing this pretty printed number with your favorite heels for a night out or sneakers for the weekend. The possibilities are endless!

Image zoom

Buy It! Vapryna Dress, $159 (orig. $195.00); clubmonaco.com

Colorblock Platform Sandals

The warm weather won’t be around much longer, so make the most of what’s left and throw on a gorgeous pair of platform sandals — especially a fun and colorful pair that’s on major sale!

Image zoom

Buy It! Loeffler Randall Elsa Sandal, $269 (orig. $395); clubmonaco.com

Polka Dot Printed Pants

Polka dots are were the pattern of the summer season and they’re showing no signs of slowing down for fall. Get ahead of the trend with these cropped wide leg pants with a tie waist detail – they’ll cinch your waist and elongate your legs.

Image zoom

Buy It! Aldorah Pant, $99 (orig. $175); clubmonaco.com

Cat Eye Sunglasses

These cat eye sunglasses by celebrity-loved brand Illesteva are handmade in Italy and will never go out of style, which means that even at the slightly splurge-y (for sunglasses) sale price, they’re a total steal.

Image zoom

Buy It! Illesteva Palm Beach Sunglasses, $189 (orig. $240); clubmonaco.com

Gingham Jumpsuit

This gingham jumpsuit is perfect to help you segue from summer to fall- you can pair it with a cardigan or denim jacket when the temp drops at night.

Image zoom

Buy It! Tiphanie Jumpsuit, $169 (orig. $248.00); clubmonaco.com

Raffia Straw Bucket Bag

Straw bags are no longer reserved for tropical vacations only. Fashionistas everywhere are carrying them with everything from dresses and jeans to suits and leggings. We especially love this Kayu tote with its fringe raffia and structured silhouette – and at this price, it’s worth buying now and busting out as soon as things start to heat up next spring.

Image zoom

Buy It! Kayu Lolita Tote, $99 (orig. $145); clubmonaco.com.

Cashmere Sweater

Try layering this cozy cashmere sweater over a maxi dress for a special occasion or rock it with leggings or jeans for a more casual, weekend vibe.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ambyrena Cashmere Sweater, $179 (orig. $229); clubmonaco.com.

This article originally appeared on People. For more articles like this, visit people.com.