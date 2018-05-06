Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Strategy for Handling Mom Shamers 

Class is in session ladies—we sat down with everyone’s girl crush Chrissy Teigen to talk about a topic we parents are all very familiar with, mom shaming. Dealing with too many opinions when raising a child is one subject this socialite seems to have all figured out. If you don’t follow the bonafide pro on social media, you should, considering she will shut down anyone that messes with her family. Her Twitter and Instagram accounts are her preferred platforms for serving up a good clap back—we suggest taking notes.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Teigen is the first to admit that you don’t have to be famous to face criticism, “I think everyone gets it, even from our best friends—it comes from all angles.” We couldn’t agree more. Like many, she feels social media plays a huge role in why people feel comfortable sharing their uninvited opinions of others' parenting styles.

“A picture is just a single captured moment in time. People don't have an understanding of, oh we are just walking two feet from the car to the hotel, I swear I would have put a coat on her. You get so defensive,” Teigen explained.

Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017

We can all get touchy about specific subjects, and for the soon-to-be mother-of-two, baby Luna and her cooking can be major trigger topics. The only reaction Teigen had when explaining how she feels if someone dares to say her food doesn’t look appetizing or is missing something, was a dramatic gasp—and we wouldn’t expect anything less.

"You can call me whatever you want. You can call me ugly, you can say my forehead is big, you can say my dress is hideous, but once you start talking about my food and my child that's when I get really crazy,” Teigen said.

Yes, the woman is human and feels the need to go all mama bear in moments of need, but we love her because she never fails to come back down and see both sides of the situation, “I do learn a lot, I will say. I will be the first to say, ‘Oh, I had no idea, that's good to know,’ but when the comments are just ridiculous—come on, this is exhausting.”

RELATED: John Legend Thinks Introducing Luna to Her Baby Brother May Be a Problem

With all that said, Chrissy is willing to compromise because she understands many of the critics are trying to do more good than harm. “Everyone is trying to be helpful, but there is a way to say everything—you have to be understanding of people’s circumstances, and I think people should remember that everyone is just doing their best.”

The only clap back we have for Teigen is a round of applause—we will keep learning from the best as baby number two arrives!