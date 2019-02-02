Chrissy Teigen, Proud Wife, Shares Video of John Legend Learning How to Swim

John Legend‘s head is officially under water!

Two days after the “All of Me” singer, 40, announced he was beginning swim lessons for the first time in nearly 35 years, his wife Chrissy Teigen shared a video of him in action.

Posting the clip to Instagram on Wednesday night, Legend is seen paddling underneath the water from one side of their pool to the other, while an instructor watches on from the shallow end stairs.

“adult swim with @kidswimla – so proud!!!” Teigen, 33, captioned the muted video — which was later re-shared by the Los Angeles-based swim school.

When one of Teigen’s followers asked why there was no sound included, the Lip Sync Battle host explained, “because I’m cheering too loudly” In response, model Nina Agdal commented, “The things id do to unmute this.”

Other stars, including Katharine McPhee and Jordin Sparks, also commented on the clip with their own thoughts about the swim sesh.

“I feeeeel like this (indirectly) and VERY LOW KEY [is] a flex for people stuck in the polar vortex today,” McPhee jokingly wrote, while Sparks added in a separate comment, “This is amazing! Get it, John!!”

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel even commented on the post and offered her services. “Please please please let me teach @johnlegend and you how to swim! I AM AVAILABLE!!!” she wrote.

Legend also shared a similar video to his Instagram Stories, captioning the clip, “Swim Lesson #2” and tagged the swim school.

His second lesson comes just two days after the singer revealed in a tweet on Monday afternoon that he was learning how to swim for the first time since he was 5 years old.

Despite the unusually late start, Legend said he was actually one step ahead of his father, Ronald Stephens, who started to learn when he was in his 60s.

“I can’t really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5,” Legend tweeted. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

Immediately after posting the revelation, fans shared their thoughts — some were in disbelief, while others supported the dad-of-two.

“Are you learning with your kids?” wrote one fan, to which Legend revealed that his 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone and 8-month-old son Miles Theodore were already taking lessons. “They already started months ago!” he responded.

Others, meanwhile, poked fun at the singer and his 2013 hit song “All of Me,” which says in the lyrics: “My head’s under water, but I’m breathing fine/You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind.”

“So what happened when your head was under water? Did you breathe fine? Was it all a lie?!” asked a fan.

“All. Lies. Hahaha,” Legend jokingly wrote back.

At one point, fans even began to question Legend and Teigen’s parenting and pool safety — asking what would happen if Legend or their kids accidentally fell into the pool — to which Teigen quickly defended her husband and snapped back.

“Not trying to disrespect U or your kids. Just wanted to put out there for general knowledge about pools, children, and safety precautions in response to someone commenting @ John slipping into pool,” clarified a fan afterward.

“ok I’m sorry,” Teigen wrote back. “misunderstood but get very defensive when people question our kid’s safety.”

