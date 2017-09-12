Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce an Affordable Target Line

Fixer Upper fans are in for the treat of a lifetime: Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching another huge home line. Even better, it will be available at a store you probably already have in your town.

Joanna took to Instagram to announce the HGTV stars’ newest collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, which launches at Target on November 5th, just in time to make your holiday gatherings Gaines-ified.

Slated to include 300+ items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables, this collaboration — which will be ongoing, with new offerings every season — is sure to be your next inexpensive obsession. Prices start at 99 cents and Target’s Bullseye View blog reports that most items are under $30.

“For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you!” Joanna writes in her Instagram post.

In a post on the couple’s Magnolia blog, Chip writes that the inspiration for all of their Magnolia Home product lines comes straight from the fans. “The most common request we get from people is for us to travel to their town and help them out with their house,” he writes. “We are adamant that anyone can put together spaces they can be really proud of — rooms that are both comfortable and beautiful. All it takes is some basic know-how and having a few design guardrails in place.”

Joanna’s paint, rugs and wallpaper were the start of their décor empire, and, according to Chip, are truly “the next best thing to Jo showing up at your front door with her sketchbook.”

The business venture also comes with a charitable component. According to Target, “Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration.”

Plainly said, now that the “functional and beautiful” pieces are even more accessible, you can instantly add Joanna’s signature style to any spot in your home while also contributing to a greater good. And with the promise that it’s not going away any time soon, we can get used to finding a new piece to obsess every time we walk through the big red doors for years to come.

“Jo keeps calling the look ‘modern farmhouse,’ whatever that means,” Chip writes. “All I know is she’s so excited about this collection that she wants to register for our wedding all over again.”