The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

If your weekend plans include shopping, you’re going to want to add these three stores to your list ASAP. You can now score some of the best must-have styles at majorly reduced prices at Neiman Marcus, Intermix and Banana Republic too. We’re talking about taking an extra 20 percent off on already-reduced styles at Neiman Marcus, 40 percent off the cutest spring picks at Banana Republic, and up to 75 percent off a seriously amazing selection of designer styles at Intermix. Keep scrolling to see how you can score these amazing deals and start your weekend off in the best way possible!

Neiman Marcus

Right now, you can score an extra 20 percent off the hottest brands and styles already on mark down from Neiman Marcus during their epic sale event. Whether you’re looking for a cute outfit to wear to this weekend, fresh new spring styles or some classic wardrobe staples—such as T-shirts, sweaters and jeans—you’re sure to find something you like. We’re already eyeing this floral off-the-shoulder Petersyn top and velvet Jimmy Choo heels.

Buy It! Petersyn Lilly Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton Top, $157 (orig. $328) and Jimmy Choo Krissy Embellished Velvet Sandal, $358 (orig. $995)

Banana Republic

If you’re in the market for some of the chicest styles of the season—including classic wardrobe staples, special occasion dresses and stylish workwear—then you’re not going to want to miss out on the chance to shop them all for 40 percent off. This weekend only during Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Sale, they’re offering a 40 percent off all regular-priced items—like this gorgeous floral maxi dress—when you enter the promo code “BRFAMILY” at checkout.

Buy It! Botanical Print Fit and Flare Maxi Dress, $133 (orig. $158); bananarepublic.com

Intermix

Our friends over at Intermix are ready to celebrate the weekend! Right now you can score up to 75 percent off the hottest designer styles—including over 200 new additions to their fabulous sale section. No special promo code is necessary, your discount will be automatically applied for you so all you have to worry about is adding your favorites to your shopping cart before they’re gone! First thing we’re adding to our carts? These modern drop earrings and puff sleeve top.

Buy It! Exclusive for Intermix Sydney Puff Sleeve Top, $129 (orig. $265) and Laruicci Circle Stick Linear Earrings, $69 (orig. $175)