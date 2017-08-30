Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Why He and Olivia Munn Called It Quits

Aaron Rodgers is opening up (a little) about his spring split from Olivia Munn.

In a new interview with ESPN the Magazine, the Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted there are some drawbacks to fame — and they can make dating complicated.

“Decreased privacy,” he said. “And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships.”

When specifically asked about his high-profile romance with Munn, Rodgers, 33, confessed the public scrutiny didn’t make their relationship easier.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” said the Super Bowl-winning athlete. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

The duo announced in April that they decided to go their separate ways. The breakup came just two months after the pair sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Despite often being at the center of speculation that she had fueled a family feud between Rodgers, his dad and younger brother Jordan Rodgers – who received the final rose on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette – Munn consistently supported her beau throughout their three-year romance.

“This had nothing to do with Aaron’s family,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after the breakup. “He’s making personal decisions about the next steps for all areas of his life, but he’s going to keep the details about [it] to himself right now.”

“This is a clean break-up,” the insider added. “He’s not looking back, and neither is she.”

Rodgers continued to stay mum on his family drama in the ESPN profile, noting that he doesn’t feel it needs to be publicly addressed.

“Because a lot of people have family issues,” Rodgers said. “I’m not the only one that does. It needs to be handled the right way.”