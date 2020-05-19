Gap Just Launched Face Masks for the Whole Family — and You Can Get a 3-Pack for $15
There are 36 designs to choose from.
Gap’s cloth face masks are finally here (again).
The retailer originally launched non-medical face masks a few weeks ago, but Gap’s styles quickly flew off its virtual shelves (similar to what happened with sister brand Banana Republic’s inventory). Now, the reusable face masks are back with a major upgrade — there are a total of 36 colors and prints to shop for both adults and children.
Made out of 100 percent cotton poplin, the triple-layered masks include a metal nose wire and stretchy elastic ear loops, plus they come in packs of three for $15. You can choose from plain colors, like blue, white, and gray, or prints, including florals, stripes, and paisley designs. The kids’ masks include similar designs with some variation in pattern and color. And as part of this new release, Gap is also donating 50,000 reusable masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.
You can currently pre-order the masks and expect them to ship by June 15.
Gap is one of many brands to pivot to producing face masks. Alongside Banana Republic, Gap brands Old Navy and Athleta also offer face masks. (Although Old Navy’s masks are currently sold out, there are plans to restock in the coming weeks. Banana Republic and Athleta masks are both on back order and will ship in June.)
Shop now: Banana Republic 3-Pack Face Masks, $29; bananarepublic.gap.com
Shop now: Athleta 5-Pack Face Masks, $30; athleta.gap.com
Shop now: Old Navy 5-Pack Variety Face Masks, $12.50; oldnavy.gap.com
Since Gap’s original face masks sold out so quickly, we wouldn’t be surprised if these new designs go just as fast, especially at this price point. Make sure to add your favorite Gap masks to your cart ASAP.
This article originally appeared on People.