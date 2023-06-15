Sydney Sweeney Wore a Tuxedo Jacket With Flared Pants and a Polished Ponytail

A date night look that's so easy to copy.

Published on June 15, 2023
Sydney Sweeney gave us all a full fashion 180 from yesterday's saccharine-sweet Bai water meets Britney Spears outfit. Swapping out her pink cargo micro-mini for a more formal ensemble for a date night, Sweeney showed us all the perfect formula to look polished and ready to party. People reports that Sweeney was seen with her fiancé Jonathan Davino after enjoying a meal at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York City. Sweeney wore a tailored cropped jacket with tuxedo lapels, coordinating flared pants, and embellished pumps, showing all-black-everything naysayers that all it takes to add interest and pop to an outfit is shine and texture.

Sweeney added a casual, voluminous ponytail to her look and had a few strands of her bangs free to frame her forehead. She kept her makeup clean and simple, with nothing more than a swipe of eyeliner and a soft lip color for her beauty look. The same went for her accessories, which were also minimal and sleek. Her shoes featured gold details that matched her gold hoops and she carried a tiny black bag with gold hardware.

For his part, Davino wore black trousers and a matching T-shirt layered under a midnight suede jacket.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney InStyle and Kate Spade

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Sweeney and Davino have been dating since 2018 and confirmed their engagement in 2022. That same year, Sweeney told Cosmopolitan that she won’t “date people in the spotlight.”

“I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she said. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

In addition to being open about her relationship, Sweeney also mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to start a family.

"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she said.

