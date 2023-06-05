Sydney Sweeney Made a Strong Case for Turtlenecks in the Summer

And she paired the winter staple with her go-to micro-miniskirt silhouette.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on June 5, 2023 @ 11:18AM
Sydney Sweeney Cannes Film
Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney is always pushing the envelope when it comes to street style and red carpet attire, so it's only natural that she'd deliver incredible inspo for summer fashion, too. For a trip to the British countryside, the actress just proved that a beloved, winter staple can even be styled in the year's hottest months.

On Saturday, the actress turned up the heat in Banbury, England, to celebrate the unveiling of RH England’s The Gallery at Historic Aynhoe Park donning an all-black sleek look from Nensi Dojaka’s fall 2023 collection. While making a case for winter basics in the summer months, she opted for a black turtleneck with flared bell sleeves and a matching miniskirt with ruffled detailing. She teamed the evening look with sheer black tights, black patent pumps, a matching cinched handbag, and tiny gold hoops.

Sydney Sweeney England Turtleneck

Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

When it came to her glam, Sydney wore her honey-blonde hair straight with a middle part and curtain bangs and teamed her signature winged eyeliner with soft pink lips.

Sydney’s solo outing came just 24 hours before she spoke with Today Show’s Willie Geist for this week’s Sunday Sitdown. Aside from chatting about her passion for restoring vintage Broncos, the actress talked about her recent project: the unsettling HBO thriller, Reality (out now on the streaming platform). 

sydney Sweeney attends a screening of "Reality"

getty images

“I was a little scared because I’ve never done something where I had to take someone’s dialogue verbatim and make sure I was honoring it,” she shared. “I really wanted to make sure I was doing justice to Reality’s story.”

When asked how she resonated with her character’s story, she recalled, “I just saw this girl that is coming of age, trying to navigate life, and thought she was doing the right thing for the people that she served.”

