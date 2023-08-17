Sydney Sweeney Wore an Affordable Version of the Big Pants, Tiny Top Outfit Formula

We stan a relatable queen.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on August 17, 2023 @ 09:49AM
Sydney Sweeney Molly x Madewell
Photo:

Molly Dickinson/Instagram

This summer, tops are getting smaller, while the pants just keep getting bigger. From Hailey Bieber’s itsy-bitsy top and puddle pants to Jennifer Lopez’s boho take, the no-fail outfit formula is a celebrity favorite. And yesterday, Sydney Sweeney was the latest A-lister to try out the trend with an affordable look that you can easily copy from head-to-toe.

On Wednesday, celebrity stylist Molly Dickinson shared a set of snaps of the Euphoria actress styling together a few pieces from her latest collaboration with Madewell. Wearing a cropped and fitted raw-edge white tank top, Sweeney made up for her shirt's lack of length with low-rise baggy jeans that were two sizes too big and puddled around her cream sky-high platform sandals. She accessorized with a smattering of rings, a stack of silver dainty chain necklaces, and a pastel yellow handbag slung around her shoulder.

Sydney Sweeney Molly x Madewell

Molly Dickinson/Instagram

Sydney wore her blonde hair down in loose, beach-y waves with a middle part, and she complemented her glowing complexion with shimmery eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips.

“So thankful for all the support for my collab Love u syd !!!! whole look is madewell x molly 💙,” Molly captioned the post.

Sydney's outing comes just a week after she made an appearance at Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, wearing yet another trend — Y2K peplums. Giving her stamp of approval on the love-it-or-hate-it billowing top, she slipped into an all-leather ensemble by Alexander McQueen. The sexy look featured a plunging bustier peplum top with a high- slit skirt, while a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with metal detailing provided the final finishing touch to her red carpet look.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney Variety 2023
Sydney Sweeney Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Back the Peplum Trend
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend
Molly Dickson Madewell
Sydney Sweeney’s Stylist Is the Mastermind Behind Madewell’s Coolest Denim Collection Yet
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Early-Aughts Boy Band Outfit of My Dreams
Emily Ratajkowski out in NYC wearing a black tank dress and belt
Emily Ratajkowski Threw a Random Belt Over a Minidress Like It’s 2006 Again
Irina Shayk Tennis
Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes
Sydney Sweeney Paris Fashion Week LBD
Sydney Sweeney Wore a Slinky, See-Through Chainmail LBD to Paris Fashion Week
The 13 Best Madewell Pieces We Tried, Loved, And Now Wear on Repeat
The 13 Best Madewell Pieces We Tried, Loved, And Now Wear on Repeat
Sarah Michelle Gellar White Pants
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple
Hailey Bieber cinnamon cookie butter hair instagram
Hailey Bieber Already Went Dark for Fall With a New Hair Color
Selena Gomezâs Style Continues to Impress Me, So Iâm Recreating Her Latest Look With This $12 Top
Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara’s Trusty Summer Outfit Is Super Practical and Easy
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny White Tank Top With the Baggiest Puddle Pants
Butterfly Tops
How to Style a Butterfly Top, the Y2K Fashion Trend That's Back for Summer
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore's Monochromatic Look Proved Less Is More