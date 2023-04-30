Sydney Sweeney Wore a Tiny Bralette With a Completely See-Through Skirt on the Red Carpet

This week, Sydney Sweeney brought the bombshell vibes to Armani Beauty's launch event for the brand's My Way Refillable Parfum in New York City — and we're not just talking about her glam. While her hair and makeup was undoubtedly on point, her outfit was the real showstopper of the evening.



Combining together two of 2023's most popular trends into a single look, the actress paired a black bandeau bra that showed off her toned midriff with a completely see-through lilac skirt with a floral lace pattern embroidered on the the bottom half of the garment. Underneath, she wore a pair high-waisted black briefs and sheer black tights for an added layer of coverage. A thick black belt that buttoned in the middle cinched her waist, while her other accessories included diamond drop earrings and sky-high platform heels.



Getty

Beauty-wise, Sydney went the full-tilt with a pink lip, dewy skin, and sultry winged eyeliner, and she styled her shoulder-length blonde hair into smooth, sexy waves with a sleek middle part and long curtain bangs.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sweeney was going to be the face of Armani Beauty's new My Way fragrance — a role, she says, she manifested into existence. “It actually was a dream of my makeup artist [Melissa Hernandez] and me to work with Armani; since day one, we always said that was our dream,” Sweeney told Vogue of her new partnership. “My makeup journey was really rough until I met her—she changed my life.”