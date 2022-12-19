Sydney Sweeney Wore a 'Wednesday'-Inspired Blazer and Minidress While Reuniting With the 'Euphoria' Cast

Petition for Wednesday to take a field trip to Euphoria High.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on December 19, 2022
Sydney Sweeney 'Euphoria' FYC event
Getty Images

It’s been a few weeks since Netflix’s newest hit series Wednesday first exploded onto the scene in late November, but the world still can’t get enough of the titular character’s signature goth glam style. The latest celeb to try on Wednesday Addams-inspired garb? Sydney Sweeney, who departed from her typically-girly threads to venture into the dark side over the weekend.

On Sunday, the actress reunited with some of her Euphoria cast mates when attending a For Your Consideration event for the HBO Max series in Los Angeles. Calling on a few schoolgirl staples for the occasion, Sweeney wore a full Thom Browne outfit comprised of an oversized black blazer layered over a matching black minidress and a white collared shirt that featured a black bow. While the majority of the simple outfit offered little color, Sydney cuffed the hems of her sleeves to reveal red, white, and blue stripes.

Preppy knee-high black socks and platform mary jane heels completed Sweeney’s outfit, and she accessorized with a glitzy dog-shaped purse, gold barrettes, and diamond stud earrings to add a touch of her personal style flair. She kept her glam simple for the appearance, opting for a no-makeup makeup look complete with a nude-pink lip.

Aside from Sydney, the star-studded event was also attended by her Euphoria co-stars, Zendaya, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schaefer. The group first watched a screening of the second season’s fifth episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” before taking part in a Q&A where Zendaya opened up about what she hopes will come for her character, Rue, in the third season.

“I just hope for a little bit of joy and for her just to be able to breathe and love without the fear of losing,” Zendaya said. “I mean she’s gonna have to go through some things, yes, but you know, we’ll get there.”

