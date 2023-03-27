Sydney Sweeney Sported Baggy Blue Jeans and a Two-Piece Tube Top During Her First Football Game

When Sydney Sweeney’s not dazzling on the red carpet in anything from super-sheer LBDs to a modern version of Jessica Rabbit’s red gown, you can often find her sporting elevated takes on everyday closet staples. Her latest rendition? A sexy two-piece tube top, which she wore when attending her first-ever football game in Sydney, Australia.

On Sunday, the actress took a break from filming her upcoming rom-com with Glen Powell to cheer on the (very fitting) Sydney Swans — and document the whole thing with an Instagram photo dump. In the snaps, Sweeney wore a light brown cropped tube top paired with a matching long-sleeve bolero and baggy, low-rise blue jeans. A black leather shoulder bag, matching belt, and chunky white dad sneakers completed the look, and Sydney eventually even threw on a red and white Sydney Swans scarf to truly get into the football spirit.

Instagram/Sydney sweeney

“Go to my first footy game ✔️,” the star, who wore her blonde hair down in soft curls complete with a low-key glam, captioned the dump.

Sweeney’s post comes amid a multi-week stay in the country as she continues to work on her next project; an unnamed romantic comedy directed by Easy A and Friends With Benefits’s Will Gluck. While few details about the project are currently known (including a release date), the Euphoria actress did give fans a small taste of what to expect when talking to ET last week.

instagram/sydney sweeney

“Just know the movie is going to be so much fun. It is so funny," she said, "It gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex. It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ol' rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we're having a great time doing it.”