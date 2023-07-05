Sydney Sweeney Wore a Slinky, See-Through Chainmail LBD to Paris Fashion Week

Nothing says "fashion" like head-to-toe sequins.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on July 5, 2023
At this point, we’re well aware that Sydney Sweeney knows how to amp up a classic little black dress for a red carpet or late-night appearance (hi, totally sheer LBD) — and her latest take on the timeless design was no exception.

On Tuesday, Sweeney sported her newest rendition while sitting front row at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. Opting for a see-through, figure-hugging glitzy chainmail gown completely covered in sequins, Sydney wore nothing but an itty-bitty black bra and matching high-waisted briefs underneath. She paired the head-turning dress with black platform sandals hidden below the hemline, diamond drop earrings, and a smattering of rings.

Beauty-wise, the actress kept her glam as classic as her outfit by opting for sleek, blown-out curls with a side part, and she teamed her shimmery, white eye and winged liner with a bold red lip. 

Even off of the red carpet, Sweeney is no stranger to the fashion world. Take her latest Instagram post, for example, where the actress documented a recent OOTD by snapping a full-body picture of her ‘fit courtesy of Mui Mui. Serving naughty nautical vibes, Sweeney teamed a cream-colored plunging halter crop top with a pair of coordinating hot pants (slung well below her hip bones). Gold layered necklaces, Mui Mui sunglasses, and a cream quilted handbag by the fashion house rounded out the look.

The most shocking detail of the ‘fit, however, may have been her choice of shoes: white knee-high thong boots. “Special delivery courtesy of @miumiu #MiuMiu #MiuArcadie,” she captioned the post.

