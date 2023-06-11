Sydney Sweeney Revealed the “Super Simple” Outfit Formula That’s Her “Go-To” for Summer

Sydney Sweeney has her hands full. Whether she’s chatting about her Laniege partnership, taking a trip to England, or appearing on Sunday Today, she’s on the move. During a recent interview with InStyle, she was even multi-tasking, getting dolled up for the premiere of Reality. Yet even though the Euphoria star has minimal time to get everything done, she manages to emerge wearing show-stopping looks. But I wondered, “What’s Sydney’s day-off outfit of choice?”

“I am a huge jeans and T-shirt or tank girl,” Sweeney told InStyle. “It’s super simple.” She even called the two-piece attire her “go-to for summer,” specifying that she’s “obsessed” with white tops from Agoldie and Bassike. However, $88 to $110 may be a bit steep for some. Thankfully, there a great lookalikes that mimic the actress’ same easy and relaxed style.

A great option is this Madewell Whisper Cotton Tank for $20. It includes a hip-length inseam, a scoop neck, and breathable fabric. Wear it out and about like Sweeney, dressing it up for an array of occasions, such as Sunday brunches and mid-day errands. You can even wear it to fitness classes such as yoga; its stretchy material allows you to move with ease. But if this isn’t the pick for you, then shop further options below, including one of The White Lotus’ favorite brands.

Sweeney doesn’t only have favorite brands when it comes to effortless tees, but she also has a few go-to brands when it comes to bottoms. “I love vintage Levi’s,” she told me. And while securing a pair that have been around for a minute may require a stroll to your local thrift store, you can snag vintage-like options right here.

A classic Levi’s choice? The Wedgie Straight Jean. I own this exact pair myself and wear it almost daily. The style enhances my natural curves, keeps its structure after washing, and only gets better with time, making it my favorite jean (there, I said it!) Better yet, it includes that thick, coveted denim material without it being too stiff or tight. But if I couldn’t convince you, then there are more Levi’s choices to select from, below.

Just when I thought we had the star’s favorite summer outfit nailed down, she threw us a curveball, saying she’s never fully dressed without “Reebok sneakers or New Balances.” She’s not the only fan of those styles; Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber have worn both brands on repeat, giving Reebok and New Balance kicks their supermodel stamp of approval.

My current favorite shoe out of the two brands is similar to these Club MEMT Reebok sneakers. The all white body makes them versatile, while their slim and sleek silhouette allows me to wear them with jeans, workout clothes, and dresses alike. All Reeboks I’ve ever tried are also beyond comfortable, allowing me to walk miles in these multi-seasonal shoes. The same goes for New Balance sneakers — and I own my fair share of those, too. I can testify to their greatness, and highly recommend picking up one of each, below.

Sweeney’s ultimate summer fashion hack goes beyond just tops, jeans, and shoes, though, as she looks at what really matters. “Honestly, confidence is key,” she told InStyle. “If you’re confident and happy, then you can rock anything.”

