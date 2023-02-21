Sydney Sweeney’s Sexy Take On The LBD Included Sequins and Peekaboo Sheer Panels

Her third stunning look in as many days.

Published on February 21, 2023
Sydney Sweeney Berlin

Thanks to her upcoming role in Reality, Sydney Sweeney has been making plenty of public appearances lately — churning out tons of great outfits in the process (see: custom Miu Miu gowns and plunging, rhinestone-covered blazers). Adding to a weekend full of daring looks, the actress sported her sexy take on the beloved LBD on Saturday, which included lots of glitz, fringe, and all-sheer everything. 

Over the weekend, the actress took a break from the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival to attend the ARMANI Beauty X Harper's Bazaar Dinner in a Giorgio Armani LBD that featured a square neck silhouette, see-through sequins across the bodice, and a sheer fringe skirt. Finishing off her outfit, she paired the peekaboo LBD with matching sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps.

Beauty-wise, Sydney wore her signature blonde hair bone straight with flipped-in ends and opted for a simple glam look complete with a cat winged-eye and a red lip.

On Sunday, the actress shared a series of snaps from the weekend festivities, writing, “beautiful evening in berlin with my @armanibeauty family ♥️ mixed #armanibeauty lip power in shades 404 and 403 to create my new fave lip 🔥”

In the second slide, Sweeney smiled at the camera as she tucked her hair behind her ear and slipped off an oversized black jacket. In the third, danced on the red carpet in the dress as the fringe detailing swayed and glistened in the light. 

During the weekend events at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, she attended a photocall for her upcoming film, Reality, a drama that follows 90 minutes in the life of famed whistleblower Reality Winner.

“I had the honor and privilege to be able to actually communicate with Reality. I was able to zoom with her – Tina connected us – and I would text her throughout the process,” Sweeney shared during a press conference. “When Tina connected us I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a dream for an actor, because I’m actually getting to speak to the real person, I’m getting to dive more into their mind and what she’s gone through in her life.”

