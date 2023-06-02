Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson just broke this cardinal fashion rule

Not long ago, it was deemed scandalous to show any part of your bra. Heaven forbid a tank revealed your Victoria’s Secret straps or your shirt slipped off your shoulder — those were surefire ways to be written up for “going against” your school’s dress code. But now, celebrities are risking it all, breaking that one cardinal fashion rule.

During the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Sweeney wore a low-cut bustier dress that showed off a baby blue bra. Just two days later, Scarlett Johansson did the same, styling a pink tube-top gown that left little to the imagination. Both looks shamelessly unveiled triangle-shaped undergarments that went against the status quo — and I’m so here for it, I’m sharing six ways to get the look.

6 Exposed Lingerie Outfit Duos

Being that I study fashion trends for a living, I’m confident that exposed lingerie will continue to be one of this season’s biggest looks. We’ve already seen a version of displayed underwear blow up, with Hailey Bieber wearing briefs as shorts and Gabrielle Union donning a chemise-inspired dress around New York City. Now, it’s time for bras to shine.

Not only is this movement sexy and edgy, but it adds a fun twist to an otherwise basic outfit. Take this Good American tube dress for example. It’s chic on its own, but throw on a lace bra underneath, and you have a whole new look that’s guaranteed to generate loads of compliments. Not to mention, it creates a range of fashion versatility, allowing you to wear your new separates alone or together.

And you can also rest assured that the once taboo trend is now classy; gone are the days where exposed bras were considered substandard — especially with big names rocking the trend left and right. Though, it all comes down to how you style the look, ensuring it appears intentional versus an accidental slip up. A great place to start is by snagging a low-cut bodysuit or tank top and pairing it with a scalloped bra that sits higher than the top’s neckline to give off an effortless peek-a-boo effect.

Best of all, this exposed lingerie shift can be customized to your own comfort level. Lean in slowly by showing off a little floral strap or make like Sweeney and put just about your entire bra on display. Another way to do this is by looking to Zoë Kravitz and opting for an unbuttoned shirt and a skimpy silk bra — equal parts glamorous and alluring. Just pop on some naked heels, and you’re good to go.

If you’re ready to defy the norms and show off some exposed lingerie, consider shopping some of the above picks. While you’re at it, feel free to mix and match the editor-approved selections and produce your own dream combination.

