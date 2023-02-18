Sydney Sweeney's Plunging, Rhinestone-Covered Blazer Had the Biggest Side and Underboob-Baring Cutouts, Ever

Way more than your typical blazer.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on February 18, 2023 @ 01:15PM
sydney sweeney berlin film festival blazer cutouts
From prim and proper styles to the slouchiest silhouettes (worn without pants, of course) it’s no doubt that blazers are having a moment right now. But one iteration of the businesswear staple we’d yet to see — until now, that is — is Sydney Sweeney’s take on the classic jacket that included lots of glitz and the biggest cutouts, maybe ever.

On Saturday, Sweeney debuted the daring look when attending the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Stepping out at the photocall for her upcoming project Reality, the actress sported a plunging black blazer that was quite literally dripping in silver rhinestones. Two gigantic side cutouts left most of her bare midriff and back on full display, and a singular clasp held the front of the jacket from coming completely undone.

Sydney paired the statement-making top with a pair of matching black low-rise trousers, and she kept her accessories to a minimum — save for a stack of silver earrings on her left ear. The actress wore her signature blonde hair in a slicked-back bun with a middle part and opted for a simple glam look complete with a pink lip. 

During the photocall’s accompanying press conference, Sweeney took time to answer questions about Reality, a drama that follows 90 minutes in the life of famed whistleblower Reality Winner. When talking about the role, the actress touched on how lucky she felt to get to communicate with Winner directly.

“I had the honor and privilege to be able to actually communicate with Reality. I was able to zoom with her – Tina connected us – and I would text her throughout the process,” Sweeney shared. “When Tina connected us I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a dream for an actor, because I’m actually getting to speak to the real person, I’m getting to dive more into their mind and what she’s gone through in her life.”

