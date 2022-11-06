Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet

From the plunging pink dress to sparkly platform heels.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on November 6, 2022 @ 12:19PM
Sydney Sweeney
Photo:

Getty

Last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a grown-up version of Euphoria's Cassie on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, trading in her character's sparkly, skin-baring two-piece sets for head-to-toe couture (all in bubblegum pink). 

For the glamorous occasion, the actress wore a plunging ballerina-style minidress with voluminous floral sleeves and layers of pleated overlay from Giambattista Valli's fall 2022 couture collection. She accessorized the pastel pink dress with matching pink stockings and sparkly silver platforms heels. Her dirty blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with a side part, revealing a pair of giant pink diamond earrings below. 

Sydney Sweeney

Getty

Meanwhile, Sweeney's glam was just as angelic as her outfit. She complemented her dewy skin and fluffy brows with a generous swirl of pink blush and a swipe of lipgloss. 

The all-pink outfit made sense, as Sydney revealed she's gearing up to shoot a third season of Euphoria "soon." At the event, Sweeney told Variety that she will be filming the HBO Max series before her new role in Barbarella: "I will film Euphoria first, and then Barbarella. That's all I can say," she said about her upcoming work schedule, adding, "I feel like my whole life is a secret. It's really hard." 

