Sydney Sweeney, the Pop Star?

Homegirl knows how to hustle.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 11:55AM
Sydney Sweeney NY Reality Screening
As if we needed more evidence that Sydney Sweeney can do it all (see: her knack for restoring vintage cars), the actress's latest outing — which detailed an iconic all-leather pop-punk inspired look — embodied such strong punk girl vibes, it gave Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian a run for their money.

Over the weekend, the Euphoria actress officially entered her pop star era after being spotted in Los Angeles filming a music video for an unnamed project. In a post making the rounds on the internet, the actress is seen embodying her inner video vixen as she rocks out in the backseat of a red convertible as it drives down the Sunset Strip.

Pulling inspo from Pamela Anderson’s go-to sexy '90s style, the actress’s stylist, Molly Dickson, debuted the edgy ensemble by sharing a close-up look of the A-lister on Instagram. In the clip, Sydney sported an all-leather look consisting of a bold, plunging zip-up bustier top with fastened straps and matching itty-bitty studded hot pants. While the look had no shortage of grunge, she turned the edge a notch with embellished star cutout leather pants and accessorized with studded fingerless gloves, a diamond chain choker necklace, and coordinating spiked hoop earrings.

Furthering her likeness to the Baywatch star, Sydney styled her blonde bombshell hair into big, bouncy waves (save for her face-framing fringe) and opted for dark, smudgy eyes and a brown lip liner.

Sydney Sweeney Paris Fashion Week LBD

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The actress’s very edgy look came just weeks after Sydney made an appearance in Mexico City wearing a teeny-tiny black square-neck bra top with matching high-waisted black trousers. Letting the glittery collar-slash-choker do the talking, she finished the look with a pair of tiny diamond drop earrings. Beauty-wise, she complimented her beachy waves with a gray smoky eye, winged liner, and a glossy pink lip.

