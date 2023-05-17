Sydney Sweeney's Deconstructed LBD Was Littered With Totally See-Through Sheer Panels

From teeny-tiny bralettes to sideboob-baring cut-out blazers, Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to sporting barely there looks on the red carpet. Her latest example of dressing up while stripping down? A sexy, deconstructed take on the classic LBD, which included not one, but five (!) strips of totally see-through sheer paneling.

On Tuesday night, the actress debuted the gauzy look in question when hitting the red carpet ahead of a special screening of her upcoming film, Reality, in New York City. Proving that sometimes less really is more, Sweeney wore a strapless black Schiaparelli gown for the occasion that featured alternating strips of layered ruffles and see-through mesh netting and a long velvet train. Sky-high black platform heels (quite literally) elevated the look even further, and Sydney accessorized with a pair of rings and simple silver drop earrings.

The actress rounded out her daring ensemble by wearing her blonde hair in piecey, early aughts Christina Aguilera-style curls and by swiping on a subtle smoky eyeliner and a pastel pink lip.

While Sweeney may have been out and about in promotion of the new drama, that didn’t stop her from gushing about time spent in Australia filming her upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You (out this December), alongside Glen Powell earlier this year.

getty images

"It was such a blast!" Sweeney told Entertainment Tonight when walking the carpet ahead of the event. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun. I've never laughed so much on a set before. I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it.”