Sydney Sweeney Calls This Lightweight Summer Moisturizer Her “Favorite” and Uses It “Every Single Day”

Everyone make way for Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria actress is positively one of this era’s biggest stars, garnering roles in The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale, and most recently, Reality. Having watched Sweeney on the screen countless times, I wondered, “How does she achieve such glowing skin?” Luckily, she sat down with InStyle to answer my question.

Come to find out, Sweeney has struggled with her complexion since she was 14 years old. “I have cystic acne and I have combo skin,” she told InStyle. “It’s a lovely friend that likes to show up sometimes.” Sweeney’s secret weapon for maintaining healthy skin? The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, which comes in both full-size and travel-size options.

Sweeney partnered with Laneige back in 2022, quickly becoming the face of the brand. Though she told InStyle that Laneige has truthfully been a “favorite” of hers “for a while,” making her love of the Water Bank Moisturizer all the more compelling. Not to mention, the luscious, lightweight cream is full of hyaluronic acid, hydrating squalene, and restorative ceramides, crafting it up to be a nourishing concoction for both dry and dehydrated skin. With consistent application, users can expect a strengthened skin barrier, firmer face, and punch of nourishing hydration.

I would know, as I’ve tried the astounding moisturizer, and I can’t get enough of it. Its delicate texture makes it a great addition to my summer products, and I always find myself returning to the little jar of magic. So, let’s just say, once you try it for yourself, there’s no going back.

Sweeney feels the same way, as she uses it “every single day,” never missing a beat. The actress even sends the Water Bank Cream wherever she’s set to shoot to avoid deviating from her product lineup. “I don't like to use other skincare on my face because I am so sensitive,” she explained. “My entire team now — like my makeup artist and my hairstylist — they all love Laneige, and they've started using the cream.”

Not only does the actress have heart eyes for the favored moisturizer, but she’s also loyal to the rest of the Water Bank line. Sweeney specifically uses the Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream “every morning,” and reaches for the Cleansing Foam to remove a day’s worth of heavy set and red carpet makeup.

Make like Sweeney and shop her favorite Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer above, and consider adding a few of her other go-to picks, listed below.

