The Internet Is Defending Sydney Sweeney for Saying She Was Ostracized Because of Her Boobs

"Anyone mocking this probably wasn’t catcalled at [age] 10/11."

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Updated on March 21, 2023 @ 02:57PM
Sydney Sweeney
Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about receiving criticism on her body — and it's unfortunately nothing new for the actress who recently spoke to The Sun about the trauma that came along with developing before her peers when she was younger.

“I had boobs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it,” she said. Now, in her professional life, Sweeney has similarly received backlash for taking on nude scenes as Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria. “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing,” she said. “I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more,”

“I have big boobs, I’m blonde, and that’s all I have," Sweeney added, referring to the biggest misconception people have about her.

Sydney Sweeney

Getty Images

Sweeney then received more criticism online for complaining about her body, but fans were quick to jump to the actress's defense. One Twitter user wrote, "Women, from the time they reach consciousness, are shamed for simply existing so idk why it’s so hard for people to understand that a child developing breast earlier would lead to scrutiny or feelings of insecurity."

Another fan backed Sweeney's statement writing, "anyone mocking this probably wasn’t catcalled at 10/11 and wasn’t told to cover up for wearing the same things other kids were allowed to wear. when your body becomes sexualized as a child you can start to hate it and blame yourself. it can be honestly awful."

Last year, Sweeney told The Independent, that she didn't feel her work on the hit teen show was taken seriously because all of the focus was on her nudity. “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

“I do The White Lotus, and all of a sudden, critics are paying attention," she added. "People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?'"

