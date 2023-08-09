Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors

While several months have passed since Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell first sparked dating rumors when promoting their upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, back in April, Sweeney is finally speaking out about what she and Powell really thought about the internet’s reaction to their alleged off-screen chemistry — and she couldn’t be less bothered.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress opened up about the speculation, which began once several behind-the-scenes photos were leaked from the film’s set in Australia.

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!” Sweeney said. “Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

Sydney continued, “He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.' [Audiences] want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney also took time to comment on yet another aspect of her personal life that made headlines last year: her mom’s 60th birthday party, which faced backlash after guests were photographed wearing MAGA-style red baseball caps that read “Make Sixty Great Again.”

“There were so many misinterpretations,” Sweeney said of the now-viral photos. “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

She added, “People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down, and it’s so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore.”