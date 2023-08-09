Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 03:05PM
Glen Powell (L) and Sydney Sweeney of "Anyone But You" attend the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon
Photo:

getty

While several months have passed since Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell first sparked dating rumors when promoting their upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, back in April, Sweeney is finally speaking out about what she and Powell really thought about the internet’s reaction to their alleged off-screen chemistry — and she couldn’t be less bothered.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress opened up about the speculation, which began once several behind-the-scenes photos were leaked from the film’s set in Australia. 

Glen Powell (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon

getty

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!” Sweeney said. “Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

Sydney continued, “He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.' [Audiences] want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney also took time to comment on yet another aspect of her personal life that made headlines last year: her mom’s 60th birthday party, which faced backlash after guests were photographed wearing MAGA-style red baseball caps that read “Make Sixty Great Again.”

“There were so many misinterpretations,” Sweeney said of the now-viral photos. “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

She added, “People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down, and it’s so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore.”

Related Articles
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra
Kim Kardashian Schiaparelli Pearl Dress 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Just Revealed That She Secretly Broke Her Shoulder a Few Weeks Ago
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner Bryan Randall
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner, Bryan Randall
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush and Husband Grant Hughes Are Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her "Incredible Surrogate" Is Pumping for Wren
rita ora taika waititi met gala 2023
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Just Released Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Secret Wedding
Billie Eilish Red Roots
Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back
KhloÃ© Kardashian Holding True Thompson Pre-K Graduation Instagram Photo
Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Matched in Sweet White Dresses