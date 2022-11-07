Sydney Sweeney's Shimmery Fishnet Dress Is Giving Tropical Oasis

She wore it for an Armani Acqua di Gio fragrance party, after all.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on November 7, 2022 @ 04:31PM
Sydney Sweeney 2022 HBO Emmy's Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Move over Barbie, there's a new "core" in town, and celebrities are trading in their hot pinks for oceanic teal blues and Ariel-approved sequins and silhouettes. The latest to dive into the trend was Sydney Sweeney, who attended an Armani fragrance party in a dress that has us reminiscing about summer.

On Monday, Sweeney shared a selfie on Instagram from Sunday's event, which captured the actress in front of a mirror and gazing into the camera while her hands rested on the wall. She wore a shimmery blue, fishnet frock by Armani layered over a matching bandeau and high-waisted briefs, fitting for the Acqua di Gio affair. She kept her accessories minimal, only opting to wear red gemstone drop earrings. Her blonde hair was slicked into a bouncy high ponytail, and she chose a blush-pink eyeshadow, winged liner, and peachy lips for her glam.

"With my @armanibeauty family supporting #acquaforlife 💙," she captioned the snap. The star-studded event was benefitting Acqua for Life, Giorgio Armani's clean water charity. which works with UNICEF, Water.org, and WaterAid to help communities around the globe gain access to drinking water.

Sweeney also attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday in a balletcore tulle minidress. During the event, she spoke to Variety about working with Dakota Johnson in Marvel's upcoming film, Madame Web. “I was a little nervous,” she said. “I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So, I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.”

