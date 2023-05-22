Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Extremely Low-Cut Dress With a Coordinating Exposed Bra

Once considered a fashion taboo, showing your bra strap (and cups) is now cool. Just ask Sydney Sweeney, who bared nearly her entire bra underneath her gown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival yesterday.



On Sunday night, the actress was spotted leaving her hotel for a night out on the Promenade de la Croisette along with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, wearing a silky sky blue dress with an extreme plunging neckline and outlined cups on the bust that fell several inches too low on Sweeney. So, rather than wasting time on getting the dress altered, she opted for a color-coordinated bra as stylish — and arguably genius — solution instead.



Getty

While her bra was the undisputed star of her outfit, Sydney accessorized with towering white platform heels, delicate diamond hoops, and a smattering of rings. Her strawberry-blonde hair was teased at the crown and styled in loose curls with a middle part, while Sweeney's makeup palette consisted of soft shades of pink — including rosy cheeks and rogue-tinged lips.



The next morning, Sydney stepped out with her bra on full display again. Strolling along Cannes' cobblestone streets, the Euphoria star teamed a white Celine sports bra with an oversized blue and white striped button-down left completely undone. On bottom, she wore a pair of baggy low-rise jeans and stark white sneakers, and accessorized her low-key ensemble with sunglasses on top of her head, tiny earrings, and a fresh blowout.