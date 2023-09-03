Sydney Sweeney's Exposed Crystal Bra Isn't a Wardrobe Malfunction, It's a Fashion Statement

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to sail through Venice in style. Ever since she arrived in the Italian city for the 2023 Venice Film Festival via water taxi, she's worn a slew of sultry summer dresses, and the actress's fashion tour de force is showing no signs of slowing down.



With only six days left of the festival, Sweeney decided it was time to pull out all the sartorial stops and deliver over-the-top glamour at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women's Tales event. For the occasion, she wore a pink polka-dot tulle dress that purposefully showed off a bra too pretty to not be seen. The crystal-encrusted bra more than just peeked out from underneath the sweetheart neckline of Sydney's dress for it to be considered an accident. Instead, it was clearly an intentional move, and, not to mention, an impactful part of her look.



Sydney accessorized with matching blinged-out sandals, diamond drop earrings, and oval-shaped sunglasses. Her blonde hair was down sleek and straight with a middle part, while a pink lip, rosy cheeks, and barely-there eye makeup rounded out her glam.

The night before, Sweeney made another dazzling appearance at a cocktail party celebrating Armani Beauty. Sporting an underboob-baring black dress with a massive midriff cutout and a rhinestone-studded rose appliqué around the neck, the Euphoria star finished off her evening attire with black platform heels and a diamond tennis bracelet and earrings. Her hair was pulled back into an elegant updo, and she finished off her look with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

