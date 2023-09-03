Sydney Sweeney's Exposed Crystal Bra Isn't a Wardrobe Malfunction, It's a Fashion Statement

It's too pretty to not be seen.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 @ 12:36PM
Sydney Sweeney
Photo:

Getty

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to sail through Venice in style. Ever since she arrived in the Italian city for the 2023 Venice Film Festival via water taxi, she's worn a slew of sultry summer dresses, and the actress's fashion tour de force is showing no signs of slowing down.  

With only six days left of the festival, Sweeney decided it was time to pull out all the sartorial stops and deliver over-the-top glamour at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women's Tales event. For the occasion, she wore a pink polka-dot tulle dress that purposefully showed off a bra too pretty to not be seen. The crystal-encrusted bra more than just peeked out from underneath the sweetheart neckline of Sydney's dress for it to be considered an accident. Instead, it was clearly an intentional move, and, not to mention, an impactful part of her look. 

Sydney Sweeney

Getty

Sydney accessorized with matching blinged-out sandals, diamond drop earrings, and oval-shaped sunglasses. Her blonde hair was down sleek and straight with a middle part, while a pink lip, rosy cheeks, and barely-there eye makeup rounded out her glam. 

The night before, Sweeney made another dazzling appearance at a cocktail party celebrating Armani Beauty. Sporting an underboob-baring black dress with a massive midriff cutout and a rhinestone-studded rose appliqué around the neck, the Euphoria star finished off her evening attire with black platform heels and a diamond tennis bracelet and earrings. Her hair was pulled back into an elegant updo, and she finished off her look with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.   

Related Articles
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever
George and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy, for Venice Film Festival 2023
Amal Clooney's Lace and Tulle Date-Night Dress Is Giving Princesscore
Spanx Bra
I'm a Spanx-Obsessed Editor, and I'm Crowning Its Now-$22 Strapless Bra the Best
Salma Hayek Met Gala
Salma Hayek Paired an Extremely Low-Cut Bra Top With a Low-Rise Crochet Skirt
Ariana Grande r.e.m. beauty Pop-Up Yellow Set
Ariana Grande Looks Straight Out of the '70s in Her Vintage Yellow Miniskirt and Crop Top Set
Amal Clooney George Clooney Ticket to Paradise
Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights
Anne Hathaway 2022 ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration
Anne Hathaway Credits Gen Z With Her Fashion Renaissance
Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Emily Ratajkowski’s Stringy Crochet Bikini Top Doubles as a Seashell Bra
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Drapey Velvet Leotard Barely Covered Her Sheer Gucci Lingerie
Megan Thee Stallion Red Hair and Sheer Catsuit Instagram Photo Dump
Megan Thee Stallion Made a Case for Logomania in a Sheer Burberry Catsuit
amal and george clooney venice
Amal Clooney Paired a Chic Graphic Minidress With the Most Gigantic Sunglasses While Out With George
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry
Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt
Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts
Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Jennifer Aniston and I Agree: These Butt-Flattering Jeans Will Never Go Out of Style