Sydney Sweeney Said Her Dad and Grandpa "Walked Out" the First Time They Watched 'Euphoria'

They weren't "prepared" — at all.

Published on June 3, 2023 @ 01:45PM
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's dad and grandfather apparently didn't have the best reaction to her racy scenes in Euphoria

During an upcoming interview for Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the HBO hit series, revealed that some members in her family weren't properly prepared for the show's nudity and explicit sexual content before sitting down to watch it — particularly her dad and grandpa. “My mom visited me on set quite a few times, so she knew the story. My dad didn’t. I didn't prepare my dad at all," she said per People, adding that it never came up when they talked. "I mean, how do you bring up a conversation? Also, when I talk to my dad it’s usually not about work. We talk father-daughter conversations."

Sydney continued, "So yeah, he decided he was gonna watch it without telling me...with his parents." But according to the actress, her dad and grandpa didn't even get through a full episode, explaining that they "turned it off and walked out."

Sydney Sweeney

Getty

Her grandmother, on the other hand, wasn't phased. “She’s a big fan of mine,” Sweeney said. “I bring her all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

Despite her family's mixed reactions to her playing Cassie on the show, Sydney, for one, is a fan of her character. “She’s a beautiful, broken character,” she explained. “I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy. As an actor, that’s just so much fun to kind of stretch your legs and play characters that go insane and do all these crazy choices.” 

She added, "I'm really looking forward to seeing what Cassie does [in] season 3."

