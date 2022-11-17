Sydney Sweeney's Chrome Breastplate Almost Distracted from Her Major Hair Change

She's no longer blonde.

Published on November 17, 2022
After wearing a frilly Giambattista Valli minidress in a Cassie-approved shade of pink to the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney pulled a sartorial 180 and showed off her impressive style range on the red carpet in an outfit that was more sexy than it was sweet.  

At the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last night, Sydney showed up in a black, one-sleeve turtleneck gown by designer of-the-moment LaQuan Smith. The dramatic dress featured a long train, as well as an asymmetrical midriff cutout, which, rather than bare skin, Sydney accessorized with a reflective chrome breastplate complete with mirrored nipples. She kept the metallic theme going with silver jewelry and chrome eyeshadow layered above her black liner. 

Sweeney shared a closer look at her coordinating glam on Instagram. "Hi London," she wrote alongside a photo of herself en route to the event that detailed her metallic makeup. 

Bionic fashion aside, the Euphoria star also debuted a major hair change on the red carpet, switching from her signature platinum blonde to a chestnut brown color, and styling it into a '90s messy updo with face-framing pieces.

Sydney's appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards came just a week after her interview with the magazine, in which she revealed her "body doesn't define" who she is. “I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” she shared. “I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body.”

She continued, “So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am,” adding that she still feels the same way today, but on a “whole-world scale.”

