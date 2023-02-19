Sydney Sweeney Channeled Jessica Rabbit in the Glitziest Red Gown

Sydney Sweeney is all for putting daring twists on classic looks. Case in point? Just hours after stepping out at the Berlinale International Film Festival in the most interesting take on a blazer we’ve ever seen, the actress hit the red carpet again in a modern-day version of Jessica Rabbit’s famous red gown.

Arriving at the premiere of her upcoming film Reality on Saturday, Sweeney matched the red carpet in a custom rhinestone-covered Miu Miu gown that featured a square neckline, spaghetti straps, and a dramatic train. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum (skipping Rabbit’s signature purple opera gloves) with two diamond bracelets, a few glitzy rings, and tiny stud earrings, and she wore her expensive brunette-colored hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle. Her glam looked natural and light for the occasion, comprised of a glowy complexion, rosy chinks, and a bright pink lip.

While Sweeney may currently be hot on the promotional trail for Reality, a film centered around the true story of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, her outings come shortly after news broke that she’ll soon star opposite The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco in a new psychological thriller.

According to Deadline, the HBO Max series’s breakout star will join writer Andrew Lobel and director Michael Mohan’s Immaculate, where Sweeney is set to star as “a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent.” Although details about Tabasco’s role are currently unknown, she’ll also be joined on screen by Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, and Giorgio Colangeli.