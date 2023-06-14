Sydney Sweeney's Pockets Are Longer Than Her Micro-Miniskirt

And the whole outfit would be Britney Spears-approved.

Published on June 14, 2023 @ 05:14PM
Sydney Sweeney in Union Square New York City
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney's latest outfit is, ahem, not that innocent. The star was seen shooting a new Bai water campaign in New York City's Union Square wearing a super-short skirt that is more pockets than actual skirt. While the star is known for her bombshell fashion, her latest look is more Britney Spears than her Euphoria character, Cassie.

Sweeney appeared in NYC for a Bai pop-up and posed with an ice cream truck. Her white top featured the words "Bai Babe" and her pink mini featured two long cargo-style pockets that reached past the hem of her skirt. Another very Britney move was the addition of tiny pinky brown-lensed sunglasses. Of course, Sweeney's signature blonde hair also added to the effect.

As for the event, there was a boardwalk and games for visitors to enjoy as Sweeney spoke about her partnership with the water brand.

“I drink water all day. It's just been a part of me since I was young," she told Teen Vogue. "Now adding in flavors with Bai has been so much fun because I've been kind of boring my entire life with clean water.”

Sydney Sweeney in Union Square New York City

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Sweeney continued to explain why she loves working with the brand, saying that it all stemmed from a challenge her parents presented her to make her drink more water.

“I always make sure that it's something that's very organic and authentic to who I am. Bai was super organic for me because since I was 12 I drank water,” she says. Previously, she eschewed water and drank Shirley Temples and Sprite.

