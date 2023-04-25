Sydney Sweeney’s Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Set Proves That Barbiecore is Here to Stay

And we're definitely not mad about it.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on April 25, 2023
Sydney Sweeney
Photo:

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

While plenty of stars stepped out for the opening night of CinemaCon 2023 on Monday evening (including Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a stylish peplum minidress), all eyes were on the woman of the hour, Sydney Sweeney, as she headed into the event — and in true Sydney fashion, her outfit definitely delivered.

The star-studded event came as the actress promoted her upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, alongside co-star Glen Powell. Sweeney pulled all of the stops for the occasion, putting a new (and actually wearable) spin on the Barbiecore trend. Instead of sporting the typical sparkly minidresses and cutout gowns that so often come with all things hot pink, Sweeney arrived in a trendy Barbiecore look comprised of an iridescent bubblegum-pink bustier top and matching high-waisted and pleated wide-leg slacks. Continuing the color scheme, Sydney paired the sexy workwear ensemble with clear pink pumps. 

A pair of gold diamond hoop earrings, a dainty ring, and a matching light pink manicure completed Sydney’s look, and she wore her honey-blonde hair and cheekbone-skimming bangs styled in a bouncy blowout. She kept her glam simple to coordinate with the rest of the chic look, opting for a sparkly eye, rosy cheeks, and a peach-colored lip.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage.

For her co-star’s part, Powell looked equally as polished in an earth-toned ensemble consisting of a moss-gray short-sleeved collared shirt, matching slacks, and brown leather boots. The pair's outing comes just a day after PageSix reported Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris (whom he’s been dating since 2020), unfollowed Sweeney on social media. While neither Powell nor Sweeney has commented on the matter publicly, it's left fans wondering if the couple has called it quits.

