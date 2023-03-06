Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankie's Bikinis

It's a mashup that nobody could have predicted: Sydney Sweeney modeled her new collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis and one of the looks brought together super-sexy swimwear with a bridal veil and a cross necklace, an ode to Madonna's song "Like a Virgin," all the while giving plenty of inspiration for anyone dreaming of a summer vacation.

Sydney models various styles for Frankie's in addition to the white bridal look. In other shots from the campaign, she wears a kiss-print set (more on that coming right up) and a Swiss-dot patterned cover-up with dramatic bell sleeves. The styling shows that the options aren't just for the sand and pool, especially as Sydney wears some styles with lingerie-inspired accessories, like garters.

"Lipstick by yours truly," Sweeney wrote alongside the photos when she posted the images to her own Feed. She also shared that the new drop would be available to shop on Mar. 14. In a press release, she mentioned that she wanted the pieces to "make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self."

Courtesy Frankie's Bikinis

Sweeney explained that the lip prints are her actual lips, saying, "I was coating on different shades of red lipstick and kissing paper and sending pics to [designer] Francesca. And it was this funny back and forth about how much my lips should be parted or [how much] color [I should apply], so my bathroom became covered with pages of my lipstick marks."



Courtesy Frankie's Bikinis

And for anyone wondering exactly why the Euphoria breakout star is fronting a line of lingerie-inspired swim at all, she touched on that, too.

"I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf," Sweeney told Elle of her collab with the brand. "So, there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me, and with Francesca [Aiello] and her incredible company, we really created something special."

