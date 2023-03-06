Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankie's Bikinis

A veil and a triangle bikini? Why not?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 01:46PM
Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis
Photo:

Courtesy Frankie's Bikinis

It's a mashup that nobody could have predicted: Sydney Sweeney modeled her new collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis and one of the looks brought together super-sexy swimwear with a bridal veil and a cross necklace, an ode to Madonna's song "Like a Virgin," all the while giving plenty of inspiration for anyone dreaming of a summer vacation.

Sydney models various styles for Frankie's in addition to the white bridal look. In other shots from the campaign, she wears a kiss-print set (more on that coming right up) and a Swiss-dot patterned cover-up with dramatic bell sleeves. The styling shows that the options aren't just for the sand and pool, especially as Sydney wears some styles with lingerie-inspired accessories, like garters.

"Lipstick by yours truly," Sweeney wrote alongside the photos when she posted the images to her own Feed. She also shared that the new drop would be available to shop on Mar. 14. In a press release, she mentioned that she wanted the pieces to "make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self."

Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis

Courtesy Frankie's Bikinis

Sweeney explained that the lip prints are her actual lips, saying, "I was coating on different shades of red lipstick and kissing paper and sending pics to [designer] Francesca. And it was this funny back and forth about how much my lips should be parted or [how much] color [I should apply], so my bathroom became covered with pages of my lipstick marks."

Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis

Courtesy Frankie's Bikinis

And for anyone wondering exactly why the Euphoria breakout star is fronting a line of lingerie-inspired swim at all, she touched on that, too.

"I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf," Sweeney told Elle of her collab with the brand. "So, there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me, and with Francesca [Aiello] and her incredible company, we really created something special."

Related Articles
Katie Holmes Yellow Suit New York City March 2023
Katie Holmes Paired a Fishnet Top with Wet Hair
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Latest Outfit Paired Clashing Colors on Purpose
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Centurion New York 2023
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
Lily Collins & Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts and Lily Collins Had a 'Mirror, Mirror' Reunion
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Salma Hayek & Daughter
Salma Hayek and Step-Daughter Mathilde Pinault Had a Sweet Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William