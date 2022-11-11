Sydney Sweeney Says Her “Body Doesn’t Define” Who She Is

She opened up about "unfair" perceptions while talking to 'GQ.'

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on November 11, 2022
Sydney Sweeney 'GQ' interview
Sydney Sweeney knows she’s so much more than just her appearance, and she isn’t afraid to voice it. During a recent interview with GQ, the two-time Emmy-nominated actress opened up about feeling the need to defy people’s perceptions of her, which she said are often based on her body, by working extra hard to break the stereotype. 

“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” she shared. “I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body.”

She continued, “So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am,” adding that she still feels the same way today, but on a “whole-world scale.”

Sweeney also opened up during the interview about watching the online reaction to her Euphoria nude scenes play out in real time. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” she said of social media users screenshotting the episodes and sharing them online. “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

While entirely frustrating, Sydney explained that she refuses to let trolls bother her when asked if these internet reactions make her want to “hide herself away.” 

“Not anymore,” she admitted. “I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

