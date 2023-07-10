Sydney Sweeney Paired a Little Black Bra Top With a Detachable, Sequin-Covered Collar

AKA the choker's classier older sister.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on July 10, 2023 @ 10:57AM
Sydney Sweeney attends a screening of HBO Films' "Reality"
Photo:

getty

Forget your basic LBD — Sydney Sweeney just made a case for why little black bra tops should be the next go-to look for the summer (detachable, sequin-covered collar optional).

On Friday, the actress’s stylist, Molly Dickson, debuted the edgy look in question by sharing a close-up look of the A-lister from a recent appearance in Mexico City on Instagram. In the snap, Sweeney posed against a plain white backdrop in an itty-bitty black square-neck bra top, which she paired with matching high-waisted black trousers. Sydney skipped any major accessories, opting to instead let her glittery collar-slash-choker take center stage, and she finished the look by adding a pair of tiny diamond drop earrings.

In the glam department, the Euphoria actress left her signature blonde hair to fall in beachy waves with a middle part, and she sported a gray smoky eye, winged liner, and a glossy pink lip to round out the evening ensemble.

While Sweeney may have taken the trip to ​​promote Armani's My Way fragrance (she is an Armani Beauty ambassador, after all), the outing came just days after she zipped across the globe yet again to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Sydney Sweeney Paris Fashion Week LBD

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Last Tuesday, Sydney stepped out before sitting front row at Armani's Privé’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in a see-through black chainmail gown completely covered in sparkle. Adding a touch of Old Hollywood glamor, the star paired the glitzy dress with a cherry red lip and blown-out waves styled in a deep side part.

