Sydney Sweeney Is Remaking Jane Fonda's Sexiest Role

Sweeney is going to be out of this world as "Barbarella."

Published on October 12, 2022 @ 12:34PM
Sydney Sweeney is adding a new role to her résumé that is even more iconic than her viral Euphoria character, Cassie, that earned her a deserved Emmy nomination. The young actress is set to star in and executive produce a remake of the 1968 film Barbarella, which starred Jane Fonda.

According to Deadline, Sweeney is signed on as producer, though there is no writer or director tied to the movie (yet). There aren't many other details surrounding the reimagining, however, the original film is based on the Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series, which follows an astronaut who travels to space to stop evil scientist Durand Durand from destroying the galaxy. While the original film didn't perform at the box office, it has since become a cult favorite and gone on to inspire countless Halloween costumes and even Ariana Grande's beauty line, R.E.M.

Sweeney shared the news with her followers on Instagram by posting an illustration of the sexy space cadet, as well as a clip of the Deadline article writing, "time to save the universe."

After her Euphoria and White Lotus roles earned her two Emmy noms, the actress has become a popular name in Hollywood. She's currently filming Marvel's Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson and recently wrapped production on Tony Tost's National Anthem with Simon Rex and Halsey.

