Sydney Sweeney Channeled Her Latest Role on the Red Carpet in a Leather Bustier

Just last week, Sydney Sweeney surprised Barbarella fans with an announcement that she would be starring in an upcoming remake of the 1960s cult classic (which originally starred Jane Fonda). And now, it seems the young actress (who has become a major Hollywood player over the last couple of years) is already getting into character with her latest outfit.

On Monday, Sweeney attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles while wearing a Rokh leather ensemble that consisted of a button-down dress with ab-baring cutouts and a bustier-style top and matching baggy trousers. The shirt was reminiscent of Barbarella's famous cut-out black bodysuit.

Sweeney paired the look with black platforms boots, several silver rings, and coordinating drop earrings. Her long bob was styled into wet-looking waves which were pinned behind her ears, save for a few face-framing strands.

The actress was one of the publication's November cover stars, in addition to Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, and more. During the ceremony, Sweeney accepted her award with a speech about some of the best life lessons she's learned over the years through a letter to her younger self.

"Dear Little Syd," she said in front of the crowd. "You would not believe what we are doing right now. So I need to thank you. Thank you for never giving up or accepting the answer no. You never let others discourage you from dreaming and believing in yourself. Even when it felt like no one believed in you. During this journey there’s three lessons I wish we would’ve learned earlier on, that I want to share with you now."

She concluded her speech saying, "I’m still learning today, and I’m going to be still learning tomorrow. And that’s okay, because no one has it all figured out. And you’re going to be asked who you want to be when you grow up, and I really hope you’re proud of who we are now."

