Sydney Sweeney Channeled Her Latest Role on the Red Carpet in a Leather Bustier

Already getting into character.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 01:24PM
Sydney Sweeney Leather Bra Look Elle Women In Hollywood Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Just last week, Sydney Sweeney surprised Barbarella fans with an announcement that she would be starring in an upcoming remake of the 1960s cult classic (which originally starred Jane Fonda). And now, it seems the young actress (who has become a major Hollywood player over the last couple of years) is already getting into character with her latest outfit.

On Monday, Sweeney attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles while wearing a Rokh leather ensemble that consisted of a button-down dress with ab-baring cutouts and a bustier-style top and matching baggy trousers. The shirt was reminiscent of Barbarella's famous cut-out black bodysuit.

Sweeney paired the look with black platforms boots, several silver rings, and coordinating drop earrings. Her long bob was styled into wet-looking waves which were pinned behind her ears, save for a few face-framing strands.

The actress was one of the publication's November cover stars, in addition to Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, and more. During the ceremony, Sweeney accepted her award with a speech about some of the best life lessons she's learned over the years through a letter to her younger self.

"Dear Little Syd," she said in front of the crowd. "You would not believe what we are doing right now. So I need to thank you. Thank you for never giving up or accepting the answer no. You never let others discourage you from dreaming and believing in yourself. Even when it felt like no one believed in you. During this journey there’s three lessons I wish we would’ve learned earlier on, that I want to share with you now."

She concluded her speech saying, "I’m still learning today, and I’m going to be still learning tomorrow. And that’s okay, because no one has it all figured out. And you’re going to be asked who you want to be when you grow up, and I really hope you’re proud of who we are now."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Anne Hathaway 'The View' Checkered Blazer Minidress Boots New York City
Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants
Gigi Hadid + Katie Holmes in Reformation Loafers
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Are Both Fans of This Perfect-for-Fall Loafer From a Hollywood-Loved Brand
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's Pantsless Blazer Moment Gave Big "Clueless" Energy
Sydney Sweeney Laneige Serum PEAS
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off
Chloe Bailey B.DY by Garage
Chloe Bailey Says Her B.DY by Garage Campaign Fits With Her "Sexy and Comfortable" Aesthetic
Laneige Lip Mask Deal
This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Lip Mask Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year — but Not for Long
Sydney Sweeney Cropped Polo Miniskirt MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Her 'Euphoria' Character in a Cropped Polo Top and Miniskirt
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices Weâve Seen
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen
Sydney Sweeney Looking Over Shoulder Pink Dress "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Premiere
Sydney Sweeney Is Afraid of the Stigma Hollywood Places on Motherhood
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Doesn't Need a Second Heartthrob Era
Sydney Sweeney Close Up Blonde Hair MTV Movie Awards
Sydney Sweeney Now Has Bleached Eyebrows
Camila-Mendes
Camila Mendes Is Entering a New Season
The Acting Coach Who Helped Megan Markle and Brad Pitt Break Into Hollywood Has Seen Some Things
From Meghan Markle to Brad Pitt — Acting Coach Margie Haber Shares How She Helped Shape Hollywood's Biggest Stars
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Channeled Catwoman With an Eye Shield and a Black Mini Dress Over a Turtleneck Bodysuit
Jennifer Lopez Green One Sleeve Sheer Gown iHeart Radio Awards
Jennifer Lopez's Balletcore Dress Had One Sleeve and a Sheer Skirt
Sydney Sweeney Matching Sets
Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Back This Major '90s Trend From 'Clueless'