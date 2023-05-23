Sydney Sweeney's Baby Blue Chiffon Dress and '60s-Inspired Fringe Is Giving Cinderella

When it comes to dressing for the Cannes Film Festival, there's really only one rule: wear something that sparks a major fashion moment. A prime example? Sydney Sweeney's latest baby blue gown, which not only had her looking like a real-life princess, but will soon be taking over summer mood boards faster than you can say, "bibbidi-bobbidi-boo."

On Monday night, the actress was spotted hopping onto a boat with her fiancé Jonathan Davino as they made their way to a Miu Miu event. For the occasion, she opted for a baby blue chiffon sheath layered over a plunging white minidress. The sweet yet sexy number featured raw hemlines and was adorned with white floral appliqués with sequined embellishments. ICYMI, floral appliqués are having a moment right now, as is the color Robin's Eggs Blue. She styled the minidress with a pair of strappy gold heels, a white woven Miu Miu handbag, and diamond drop earrings.

The Euphoria star completed her look (and continued the blue theme) by swiping on an iridescent blue eyeshadow, and she styled her buttery blonde hair with Pamela Anderson’s signature 90's-inspired updo complete with tousled face framing.

Getty

Earlier that morning, Sweeney stepped out with her bra on full display by teaming a white Celine sports bra with an oversized blue and white striped button-down. Ushering in cool girl vibes, she complemented the laid-back look with a pair of baggy low-rise jeans and stark white sneakers. The day before, Sweeney marked her arrival at the famed festival in a sky-blue satin dress with an extremely plunging neckline and outlined cups on the bust, which she paired with a coordinating blue bustier bra.