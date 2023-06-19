The Swimwear Trend to Try Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Swimwear shopping might feel stressful, but it doesn't have to – especially with some help from the stars. Instead of agonizing over what's trending, let your birth chart and expert astrologist Lisa Stardust guide you to the swimsuit that's best suited for your zodiac sign. While the results might be unexpected, we bet you'll find yourself curiously drawn to these insightful swimwear trend ideas.

If the swimwear trend matched to your zodiac sign below doesn't speak to you, don't fret. Instead, check out the swimsuit and styles Stardust recommends for your rising, moon, and sun signs (which you can find right here). Now sit back, relax, and get ready to fall in summer love with this year's hottest swimwear trends based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Sporty Neon Swimwear

A sportier vibe suits this fiery sign, according to Stardust. Colorwise, Aries can't go wrong with a vibrant and eye-catching neon solid or printed suit.

Taurus: A Black Bikini

For this sensual sign that values comfort as well as style, Stardust recommends a black bikini with supportive underwire.

Gemini: Mix and Match Swimwear

Due in part to the duality of their nature, Stardust thinks Geminis would likely be drawn to mix and match swim separates or a one-piece suit with distinctive color blocking.

Cancer: A Retro Bikini

Cancers love a retro moment, according to Stardust. That means it might be time to try out vintage cuts like high-waisted bikini bottoms “in check, gingham, or any pattern with a bit of an old-fashioned feel.”

Leo: Animal Print Swimwear

For Leos, Stardust suggests animal print in a sultry cutout one-piece suit or a string bikini. “Leos are dramatic,” she says of this sign, adding that “ambiance is important to a Leo. So they would want an entire get-up.”



Vigro: A Suit with Cutouts

Virgos crave structure and would enjoy a geometric, shape-forward moment. “Virgos would like a classic bathing suit with cutouts on the sides,” Stardust says.

Libra: A Sweet Suit with Bows

This summer, Stardust encourages Libras to bring their sweet tooth swimsuit shopping. “Libras love something sweet like a little bow in the center or knot detailing,” she shares.

Scorpio: Red Swimwear

Despite being known for their magnetism, Scorpios won’t be drawn to anything wildly over the top for swimwear. While Stardust acknowledges that this sign always “goes full throttle” she suggests one simple trend for Scorpios: “red, the color of passion.”

Sagittarius: An Artsy, Printed Bikini

“Sags love prints,” Stardust shares. “They’re into anything that ignites their adventurous side.” This sign also isn’t afraid of color, from highlighter neon to vibrant print clashing.



Capricorn: A Chic One-Piece

For Capricorns, Stardust thinks minimalism and classicism as the main swim trends they’ll be drawn to. She describes the perfect swimsuit for Capricorn as “a classic one-piece like a Speedo or a classic bikini in a solid color like navy or black, and a little bit more on the conservative side.”



Aquarius: A Bold, Metallic Suit

Silver or gold suits in solids or prints are ideal for the individualistic Aquarius, according to Stardust. “They’re the ones who would cut a rash guard top into a bikini with bikini bottoms on to match it,” she says.



Pisces: Crochet Swimwear

Pisces love to match the vibe of the ocean, Stardust says. “They’ll really go for string bikini in a crochet fabric,” she adds.

