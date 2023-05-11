I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options

There’s a style for everyone.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
Photo:

Getty Images

I grew up going to Palm Springs with my family every summer, where we willingly journeyed to 105-degree weather for leisure. How could we not when we spent our days floating in crystal-clear pools and lounging under the California palms?

Practically living in the desert all season long meant wearing nothing but swimsuits and flip flops on repeat. When I actually needed to head into town, I’d throw on a dress or wrap and call it a day. Sooner rather than later, I became dependent on the versatility of swimsuit cover-ups, as they’re must-haves for any beach devotee — and I found the five best under $30 on Amazon

Shop Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups 

Up first is your classic, do-it-all option. The Yincro Chiffon Cover-Up comes in tons of colorways, such as classics like black and navy, plus floral and medallion prints. Each one features a trim of boho-inspired tassels and drop shoulders. What I love most, though, is how loose-fitting this coverup is, making it comfortable and easy to wear while allowing for the summer breeze to flow through.       

Beach cover up

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $36); amazon.com 

If you want to show off your bikini a bit more than the previous option allows, then consider the Ekouaer Sheer Sarong, which is available in tons of colors. The mini wrap hugs your hips and includes a high leg-rise to let your glowy tan shine. Even better, you can get creative with your styling and turn the skirt into a halter or one-shoulder top. Best of all: It’s just $7. 

Beach cover up

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $13); amazon.com

The Loxdonz Strapless Summer Dress is for those who want a cover-up that also doubles as streetwear. The smocked material hugs your chest while the flowing skirt is lightweight and comfortable. The pull-on design is also uncomplicated, making it a great choice for those who desire an uncomplicated look. Simply slide it up, slip on sandals for the pool, or add heels for an evening dinner. 

Beach cover up

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com 

Similar to the previous sarong, this Moss Ross cover-up lets your swimwear shine through, but this one provides ample coverage. Not only is the style casual and relaxed, but you can also dress it up with jean shorts, a basic top, and sandals for a beach-ready look — and when it comes to versatility, it really doesn’t get much better than that.  

Beach cover up

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com


I can’t leave you without calling out Jeasona’s Crochet Dress Cover-Up. This may just be my favorite of all of the options, as it screams ‘vacation’ with a V-neck and side drawstrings that allow you to customize the fit to your body. And if white isn’t for you, score it in black, beige, blue, green, and gray.

Beach cover up

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This "1 Minute" Styling Cream From a Celebrity Hair Stylist's Brand Instantly Smoothes My Frizzy Hair
This “1 Minute” Hair Transforming Cream From a Celebrity Stylist's Brand Smoothes My Frizz in Seconds
Jennifer Garner Sheer Dress Allure Cover
Jennifer Garner’s Internet-Breaking Cover Features This Sexy Yet Practical Dress Trend
Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm
My 70-Year-Old Mom Says This Spa-Like Cleansing Balm Makes Her Skin “Distinctly” Softer After a Single Use
Related Articles
Andie Swim x Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone”
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
Amazon Shoppers Have Been Wearing This “No-Bulge, Flattering” Bra for 25 Years — and It’s 52% Off
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
1,7000+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating â and Itâs Only $23
1,700+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating — and It’s Only $23
Amazon Mothers Day
The 15 Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon That'll Arrive Before Sunday — All for $100 or Less
At-Home Manicures âLook Professionalâ and Last Weeks Thanks to Amazonâs Best-Selling $5 Nail Polish Top Coat
Shoppers Are Blown Away by This Best-Selling, $5 Gel Top Coat That Leaves Nails “Hard and Strong”
$28 Active Wear Set
I’m a Frequent Runner and Gym-Goer, and This $26 Amazon Activewear Set Is One of the Best I Own
Amazon Lace Free White Sneakers
Helen Mirren’s White Sneakers Featured an Elevated, Playful Detail, and This $25 Amazon Pair Is Identical
I Refuse to Wear Anything but These Sandals That Are Just as Comfy as Sneakers During the Summer
I’m Replacing My Sneakers With These 4 Sandals That Are Just as Comfy for Summer
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Amazon Hidden Designer Outlet
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Chock-Full of Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 73% Off
Iâm Obsessed With This Gel-Like Nail Polish That Dries in Less Than 5 Minutes and Lasts for 7+ Days
I’m Obsessed With This Gel-Like Nail Polish That Dries in Less Than 5 Minutes and Lasts for 7+ Days
Amazon Mother's Day Dresses
Amazon Is Overflowing With Mother’s Day Dresses, and We Found the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
Target Shoppers Say This "Amazingly Flattering" Romper-Style Swimsuit Makes Them Feel "So Confident"
Target Shoppers Say This Flattering Romper Swimsuit Makes Them Feel "So Confident"
Woman wearing flats
Over 41,000 Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Amazon Flats Require "Zero Break-In Time"
Lyst Hottest 2023 Products
The Hottest Fashion Products of 2023 Have Been Announced, Including the $20 Bag I Can't Stop Wearing