I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options

I grew up going to Palm Springs with my family every summer, where we willingly journeyed to 105-degree weather for leisure. How could we not when we spent our days floating in crystal-clear pools and lounging under the California palms?

Practically living in the desert all season long meant wearing nothing but swimsuits and flip flops on repeat. When I actually needed to head into town, I’d throw on a dress or wrap and call it a day. Sooner rather than later, I became dependent on the versatility of swimsuit cover-ups, as they’re must-haves for any beach devotee — and I found the five best under $30 on Amazon.

Shop Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Up first is your classic, do-it-all option. The Yincro Chiffon Cover-Up comes in tons of colorways, such as classics like black and navy, plus floral and medallion prints. Each one features a trim of boho-inspired tassels and drop shoulders. What I love most, though, is how loose-fitting this coverup is, making it comfortable and easy to wear while allowing for the summer breeze to flow through.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $36); amazon.com

If you want to show off your bikini a bit more than the previous option allows, then consider the Ekouaer Sheer Sarong, which is available in tons of colors. The mini wrap hugs your hips and includes a high leg-rise to let your glowy tan shine. Even better, you can get creative with your styling and turn the skirt into a halter or one-shoulder top. Best of all: It’s just $7.

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $13); amazon.com

The Loxdonz Strapless Summer Dress is for those who want a cover-up that also doubles as streetwear. The smocked material hugs your chest while the flowing skirt is lightweight and comfortable. The pull-on design is also uncomplicated, making it a great choice for those who desire an uncomplicated look. Simply slide it up, slip on sandals for the pool, or add heels for an evening dinner.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Similar to the previous sarong, this Moss Ross cover-up lets your swimwear shine through, but this one provides ample coverage. Not only is the style casual and relaxed, but you can also dress it up with jean shorts, a basic top, and sandals for a beach-ready look — and when it comes to versatility, it really doesn’t get much better than that.

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com



I can’t leave you without calling out Jeasona’s Crochet Dress Cover-Up. This may just be my favorite of all of the options, as it screams ‘vacation’ with a V-neck and side drawstrings that allow you to customize the fit to your body. And if white isn’t for you, score it in black, beige, blue, green, and gray.

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

