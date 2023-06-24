Amazon Has 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups for Summer, and These 8 Stylish Options Are Up to 44% Off

From crochet dresses to classic button-downs starting at $22.

Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on June 24, 2023

Amazon Beach Coverups
We’ve all been there: You’re getting ready for a beach day and put on the flattering swimsuit you spent hours picking out, only to realize you have nothing to wear over it. Rather than settling for a ratty old T-shirt and pair of athletic shorts all summer long, take the time now to grab a few stylish cover-up dresses you’ll be excited to wear. Luckily, Amazon already discounted dozens of swimsuit cover-up dresses ahead of Prime Day (which runs through July 11 and 12, BTW), and we found the eight cutest styles for under $30 worth checking out. 

Our picks include sleeveless, short-sleeve, and long-sleeve options in a range of fabrics and silhouettes. Whether you’re looking for a trendy crochet cover-up or a classic button-down tunic, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon. Keep scrolling through to browse through all eight beach dresses available for less than $30. 

Cover-Up Dresses on Sale for Under $30:

On sale for just $23, this mid-sleeve cover-up is made from “lightweight and breezy” fabric that’s perfect for hot summer days, according to a reviewer. Available in 22 colorways and sizes S through 3XL, the cover-up features a single chest pocket and high-low hemline. Plus, thanks to the tunic’s functional buttons down the front and adjustable closures on the sleeves, you can fully customize the look. Throw on the cover-up with your favorite bikini or one-piece, and finish off the outfit with a straw sun hat and flat sandals. 

Amazon Prime Day Ekouaer Cover Up Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $40); amazon.com

If you prefer a sleeveless cover-up, check out this drop-waist mini style that’s going for $25 with an on-site coupon. Available in 34 colors and patterns, the dress is made from a blend of rayon and spandex and has an adjustable drawstring around the hips, a flattering V-neckline, and a thin strap on the back with decorative wood beads. While plenty of shoppers love throwing on the mini dress as a cover-up, a reviewer said you can also “wear it out with wedges” or “running around with sneakers.”  

Amazon Prime Day Hount Beach Swimsuit Cover up

Amazon

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

Out of all the cover-ups available on Amazon this season, shoppers are especially fans of this Anrabess crochet dress that’s the number one new release in the swimwear cover-up category. It comes in nine colors, including both bright, summery shades and versatile neutrals, as well as sizes S through XL. Plus, the short-sleeve dress has scalloped trim along the arm holes, neckline, and hem, along with a loosely knit pattern that’ll show off your swimsuit underneath. A shopper even confirmed it “seems to keep its shape well even after being wet and dried again,” so you can wear it to the beach or pool worry-free. 

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Swimsuit Crochet Swim Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more stylish cover-up inspo on Amazon, all for less than $30. 

Amazon Prime Day Ekouaer Cover Up Short Sleeve

Amazon

Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Wander Agio Beach Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Sulozom Swimsuits Cover Ups Crochet

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Jar of Love Beach Cover Up Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $35); amazon.com

