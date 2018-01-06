Dream Big Sweepstakes: Contact Information

Please fill out the form below:

* required information

- -

Make sure your zip code matches your state.

Subscribe to InStyle

See Sweepstakes Facts
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. The Dream Big Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or older. Void outside the United States, in Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 6/01/18 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/30/18. Drawings held on/about 9/14/18 and 12/14/18. Click here for Sweeps Facts and Official Rules. Sponsor: TI Media Solutions Inc., 225 Liberty St., New York, NY 10281.
Privacy Policy | Rules | Facts | Your California Privacy Rights | Terms of Use

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!