The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom

Published on December 14, 2022

It’s hard to believe that the new year is just a few short weeks away, but now is that time of year when people everywhere compile goals and resolutions, with the most common one being to live healthier. If your goal is to get healthy and fit in 2023, why not do it in a cute-meets-comfy brand worn by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Kate Middleton?

Activewear brand Sweaty Betty is a go-to for these celebs and others, and it’s on sale at Nordstrom right now for up to 60 percent off. It’s an ideal time to stock up on tops, jackets, leggings, and accessories designed with comfort in mind for an active lifestyle. Cozy sweatshirts, pocket leggings, and belt bags are all on sale, so you can look good while you’re on the road to feeling good. Here are some of the Sweaty Betty styles we’re eyeing at Nordstrom before New Year’s resolutions kick into high gear.

Sweaty Betty Jackets and Tops at Nordstrom

For colder temps, having an extra layer of warmth that is lightweight enough to wear when the weather warms is essential. The Zero Gravity Half-Zip Pullover offers a loose fit that pairs well with leggings and layers; it’s a “versatile piece,” according to one shopper, and good for “summer and winter,” according to another. For a more fitted style, the Athlete Seamless Half-Zip is on sale in four colors that each feature stretch and breathable mesh for comfort, along with a thumbhole cuffs for chillier days. It can be worn as a base layer in the winter or solo in the summer to protect skin from the sun.

If you’re on the hunt for a cozy coat that combines Sweaty Betty’s lightweight comfort with warmer down material, snag the Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, which is currently 50 percent off. The fit can be customized by its drawstring detail and will keep you warm throughout the season.

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty

Nordstrom

Shop Now: $40-$47 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

Sweaty Betty Leggings and Pants at Nordstrom

Whether you live in leggings on the reg or want to upgrade your current supply, Sweaty Betty’s leggings provide a soft style and comfortable, high waist for a flattering fit. As its name implies, the Supersoft Pocket 7/8 Leggings are made of stretch fabric that one shopper says “fits like a glove” and is “perfectly compressed,” while another shared they are the “softest leggings” they’ve ever owned.

Sweaty Betty also designs comfortwear like the ultra-lightweight Pro Speed Joggers, which feature an elastic waistband and wide leg for a roomy fit, as well as the versatile Gary Jumpsuit. On sale for 35 percent off in the ‘black marl’ color, one shopper said the jumpsuit is the “most comfortable thing” they’ve put on their body, and that they wear it “to work, travel, and to chill at home.” It can be worn with a jacket on top, bodysuit underneath during the winter, or on its own when the temperature heats up.

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty

Nordstrom

Shop Now: $71 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com

Sweaty Betty Accessories at Nordstrom

Hand in hand with athleisure are bags that stash your stuff while you’re on the go. If you’re traveling without pockets or need a bit of extra space to hold essentials like cash and your phone while you’re running around — literally — the Sweaty Betty running belt is a no frills option that includes reflective details to boost your visibility in the dark. Shoppers shared that it’s “not bulky” and has “enough zip closures for the essentials,” rather than just one pocket. 

Or, shop for a more spacious option with the Recycled Polyester Rucksack that one shopper called an “epic travel backpack,” and that a second reviewer said “keeps the weight distribution perfect.” It features several exterior pockets to easily access your belongings while you’re on the go.

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty

Nordstrom

Shop Now: $19 (Originally $38); nordstrom.com

On-sale Sweaty Betty styles are going quick at Nordstrom, so stock up on your favorites today and get ahead of your health goals for the new year.

