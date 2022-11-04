Celebrities Are Loving This Strange But Brilliant Outfit Combo That's Perfect for the Holidays

Whenever we're looking for a way to reinvent the clothing we already own, putting together an unexpected outfit combination tends to do the trick. A fancy dress spiced up with chunky boots, throwing on a blazer to give sweatpants a polished twist, mixing bold prints, etc. Not only do these pairings help us get creative and define our personal style, they also open our eyes to all the ways certain pieces can be worn. Celebrities (and their stylists) enjoy doing this, too, and recently, many have been rocking cozy-looking sweatshirts with — wait for it — shiny, fancy skirts.

In theory, it sounds strange, but this outfit idea does make a lot of sense. Since the two styles are so contrasting, they end up balancing each other out, keeping the overall look from feeling too dressed up or casual. That means it'll work for a ton of different events — and will especially come in handy for holiday celebrations.

Megan Trainor, Charlize Theron, Dua Lipa, and Shay Mitchell have all nailed this comfy-cute combination, providing us with plenty of inspiration and ways to try it with our own clothes. Check out a few easy ideas, ahead.



Meghan Trainor

Getty Images

Trainor promoted her new album, Takin' It Back, in a blue hoodie and a shiny skirt. While platform boots completed the singer's look, a pair of white sneakers would have worked just as well, giving the outfit a casual vibe.

Charlize Theron

Getty Images

The School For Good And Evil star's interpretation feels fit for the office. While Theron swapped out the sweatshirt for a blue, oversized Tom Ford sweater, it was her shiny latex pencil skirt that ensured the look was still playful.

Shay Mitchell

Getty Images

When we think of athleisure outfits, we don't think of sequined skirts, but Mitchell managed to make it work, wearing a yellow, mid-length option with a pullover that featured a mesh pocket.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Instagram

Can a graphic hoodie be sexy? If you're Dua Lipa, the answer is yes. The pop star made this theater kid staple work for her signature, statement-making style by pairing it with an embellished mini skirt and western, knee-high boots.

Think Monochromatic

Getty Images

An easy way to pull off this trend is through color coordinating. Matching your sweatshirt with your skirt will make this pairing feel intentional and look more streamlined.

Embrace Schoolcore

Getty Images

If shiny isn't your style, go the preppy route by pairing a basic crewneck with a long plaid skirt and white tube socks.

Play Around With Footwear

Getty Images

Although a classic pair of heels will elevate your outfit, flats, sneakers, or even sandals (for those located in a warmer climate) are fuss-free alternatives that will make things feel more casual.

Rethink Your Top

Getty Images

While sweatshirts and shiny skirts are definitely the duo of the season, it's important to go with whatever works for your personal style and the event at hand. In some cases, that might mean wearing a more traditional sleeveless sweater instead of a hoodie, or reaching for a basic white tee, which is another versatile, everyday option.