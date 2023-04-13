I’m a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive I’ve Tried

The ruching and ruffle details are *magic*.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Iâm a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive Iâve Tried
Photo:

Getty Images

I’ve always loved a one-piece swimsuit. If you search through my family’s old photo albums, you’ll find photos of me all the way back to the early ’80s in a Minnie Mouse-printed navy number and a pink-and-black polka dot monokini. As I’ve gotten a bit older and curvier, finding the perfect one-piece swimsuit is sometimes like looking for a needle in a very specific, beachy haystack. I know it’s out there, but I’ve had to try on quite a few that were immediate no’s.

And then, while searching for new swimsuits before a trip to Vegas with my best friend a few months ago, I stumbled across the Suuksess Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon. My petite five-foot frame, accompanied by 38DD boobs, curvy hips, and a slightly soft middle, can be impossibly hard to shop for in the finest of circumstances. I was immediately intrigued by the ruffle overlay, ruched front, and high leg cut, so I decided to add the black leopard print style to my cart. When it arrived and I tried it on — I don’t want to wax too poetic about this — magic actually happened as I stared in the mirror.

SUUKSESS Women Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $41); amazon.com

It’s not putting too fine a point on it to say this is the best I have ever felt in a swimsuit. The soft, stretch nylon silhouette flatters and complements my curves, discreetly hides imperfections, and gives my boobs sexy lift. (The cups are removable if you feel more comfortable without the padding.) The ruffle falls just below my chest and to the middle of my back, and the ruching offers just the right amount of tummy control while still feeling surprisingly comfortable. I own it in an XL, which fits me perfectly, and I love that it’s available in a variety of sizes from S to 2XL. And, while I love my leopard-print version, I’m already eyeing more of the 15 colors, including hot pink, pink with black and white stripes, and some bold, splashy florals.

SUUKSESS Women Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $41); amazon.com

While ordering a swimsuit online can definitely be scary, Amazon shoppers agree that this swimsuit makes it decidedly less so. Hundreds of five-star reviewers point out that the Suuksess swimsuit is “very flattering” and “soft and comfortable,” and that they felt “so confident” while wearing it. “Ordering bathing suits online can be so hard, you never really know what you’re getting! I love this suit,” one customer wrote. “It’s hard to feel good in a suit after having two babies but I can’t wait to wear this one out on the boat.”

I’ve already worn this swimsuit in Vegas and Palm Springs, and it makes me feel so good that I’m actually — for the first time ever — looking forward to swimsuit season. And since it’s currently on sale at Amazon, it’s the perfect time to add a few more to my rotation. Pick one up for yourself, here.

SUUKSESS Women Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $41); amazon.com

SUUKSESS Women Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $41); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say This Caffeine-Infused Eye Gel Makes Tired Under-Eyes Look âRefreshedâ in Minutes
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Their Eyes Look “Brighter and Younger” Thanks to This New Caffeine-Infused Gel
This Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads â and It's 25% Off Right Now
This Deep-Cleaning Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads — and It's on Sale
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
I Swear By This $13 Nail Polish That Replaces Salon Manis, and The On Set Pros Do, Too
A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set
LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
Kosas DreamBeam Product Review
I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
This Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated and Soft Skin â and It's Only $6 on Amazon
This $6 Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated, Baby Soft Skin
Amazonâs New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon’s New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
LOTD Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants I’m Living in This Season
Amazon's Top-Selling Pillow Sandals Are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Cool â and They're 50% Off
Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Over 49,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This Foot Peel Mask Will Give You "The Worlds Softest Feet" In Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Foot Peel Heals Dry, Cracked Feet in Just 2 Weeks
Shoppers in Their 70s Say They Look Like They're In Their 50s After Using This $25 K-Beauty Vitamin C Serum
Middle-Aged Shoppers Say Their Skin Improved "Significantly" Thanks to This Now-$19 K-Beauty Serum
Amazon Lace Midi Dress
Amazon’s Best-Selling New Midi Dress for Spring Is “Beautifully Made” and on Sale for Under $50
Editor-approved Amazon fashion weekend deals
5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12
Ilia x Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Used Her "Favorite" Lipstick Shade From This Hollywood-Loved Brand to Create a DIY "Creamy" Blush
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023