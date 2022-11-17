This Hydrating Face Mask Is More Refreshing Than Putting Your Face In Ice

Whether or not an apple a day actually keeps the doctor away is up for debate, but the healthy fruit is the star ingredient behind one of the best hydrating face masks on the market.

During the winter, it's common for people to experience drier and more dehydrated skin as the moisture in the air becomes depleted and, as such, there's nothing for the skin to absorb. But there are many lifestyle and skincare swaps that can keep dryness at bay, such as using a humidifier in your bedroom and applying more emollient products on your face to lock in moisture to keep skin supple.

If you're looking for a quick fix that won't feel heavy on the skin and gets the job done in 15 minutes, though, look no further. Susanne Kaufmann's Boosting Liquid Mask is where it's at.

Fueled by apple stem cells found sourced from Switzerland, this wash-off mask delivers both instant and long-term results (when used consistently). Formulated to provide deep hydration and plumper skin, the mask promotes the regeneration of new skin cells, which improves skin elasticity and makes it look both firmer and more toned.

"The Swiss apple variety, Uttwiler Spätlauber is one of the most pioneering and exciting ingredients in skincare and is well-known for its ability to be stored for long periods without shrivelling and thus its longevity potential," says founder Susanne Kaufmann in a press release from the brand. "Rich in phytonutrients and proteins, the Boosting Liquid Mask plumps fine lines and wrinkles and provides long-lasting protection against the early signs of aging."

Of course, apple stems cells aren't the only ingredients that make this product a must-try. It also includes hyaluronic acid to both bind moisture into the skin and red algae extract, which neutralizes free radical damage and boosts skin elasticity.



Courtesy of Susanne Kaufmann

To shop: $125; susannekaufmann.com

The formula feels delicious on the skin, too. Unlike other hydrating face masks that can feel like you're applying a thick blob on your face, this one has a gel-like texture that feels cosmetically elegant and goes on the skin like silk. It stays put, too, so I never have to worry about it running down my face and into my eyes, lips, or neck. What I really love about it is how fresh my skin feels after applying it — energized, cleansed, and hydrated. A tip I got from Susanne when the product first launched was to use it before going on a walk to make the skin feel even more refreshed as you step out into the brisk morning air — and it's such a game-changer and staple part of my weekend routine.

As if that weren't enough, the mask also comes in sustainable packaging. It's housed in a container made from recycled glass sourced from Germany (Susanne Kaufmann is based in Austria, so sourcing materials from nearby regions reduces its carbon footprint). The text on the bottle is also printed directly onto it using sustainable ink, which makes it easier to recycle and reduces waste. And when you receive it, it'll come packaged in recycled cardboard that's completely recyclable.

A win for your face and the planet, if you ask me.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.