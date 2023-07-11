Supermodels Can’t Stop Wearing Katie Holmes' Go-To Sneaker Brand That's Up to 69% Off

I think we can all agree that celebrity-loved sneaker trends are everywhere. You have the always-sold out Adidas Sambas, best-selling New Balance picks, and newest Løci Nines. But there’s one I didn’t mention: Reebok.

Established in the ‘50s, the brand has come back around, taking the fashion world by storm. Celebrities such as Katie Holmes, Sydney Sweeney, and Dakota Johnson are just a few of the names that are all about the brand. Supermodels are just as obsessed; Emily Ratajkowski can’t stop wearing them, Gigi Hadid makes them look effortlessly cool, and Hailey Bieber might as well be the poster child for the shoe. And right now, the comfortable sneakers are on sale for up to 69 percent off in today's Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best Amazon Reebok Sneaker Deals:

Reebok Club C Walking Shoe

Amazon

We have to start off by calling out Gigi Hadid and Dakokta Johnson’s exact Reebok sneakers. The Club C Walking Shoe is currently discounted by up to 24 percent, bringing the price down to $61. The sleek silhouette features vintage green and red details alongside a sturdy rubber sole but better yet, you can lock in the over 3,500 five-star-rated shoes in a multitude of colors, such as chalk cream and white silver.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker

Amazon

If you want something a bit more athletic, then Reebok’s Classic Leather Sneaker may be for you. Not only is it as low as $25, but it’s a fan-favorite of Sydney Sweeney and Katie Holmes. Not to mention, a textured sole adds grip to each step and stride, while the swooshed stripe appliques add some playfulness to any outfit.

Reebok Princess Sneaker

Amazon

Another super low Reebok shoe is this Princess Sneaker. I love the all-white option for adding a versatile, clean tennis shoe to your summer wardrobe. Pair it with a bright-colored dress for a simple two-piece outfit formula or coordinate the kicks with comfy leggings and a T-shirt.

Reebok Club C Double Sneaker

Amazon

Last but not least, I have to call out the Club C Double Sneaker. If you think you’re seeing double, you’re not wrong. This shoe is similar to the above Hadid-worn pick, except it boasts a thick platform sole. As an under 5-foot fashion editor, I’m quick to snag anything that can give me a little extra height, and these will certainly do the trick. The sporty design is just another reason to love them, catering to a lively and dynamic style.

Reebok has tons of sneaker styles available, and there are far more on-sale options waiting to be discovered. Check them out, below.

Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker

Amazon

Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneaker

Amazon

Reebok Freestyle Hi High-Stop Sneaker