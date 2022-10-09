Supermodels Wear These Comfy Sneaker Brands on Repeat — and They’re All Discounted Today

Shop celebrity-approved sneakers in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale before sizes sell out.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
Published on October 9, 2022 @ 10:08PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

From chunky dad sneakers to balletcore flats and heels, shoe trends are chaotic and, IMO, hard to keep up with. Luckily, part of my job is keeping a close eye on celebs daily for outfit inspiration, and when it comes to easy-to-pull-off footwear, no one is ahead of the curve like supermodels. Hear me out: Hailey Bieber, the Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski are no strangers to exclusive, designer wear. However, any paparazzi shot will reveal that they’re constantly wearing comfy, casual shoes that would look at home in anyone’s closet. 

Best of all, so many of these supermodel-approved pairs are currently discounted on Amazon for up to 38 percent off while the Prime Early Access Sale continues through October 12th. Shop these four celeb-loved shoes below before they sell out:

Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker

Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber may have brought these lightweight lace-ups back into style, but royals like Kate Middleton and even Princess Diana established the Superga Cotu shoes as a classic sneaker long before. Textured soles provide slip-proof stability while breathable cotton keeps your feet from overheating. “These trainers are the perfect shoe,” one shopper said of the washable flat, adding that they “have dressed them up and down and they go with everything.”

Superga Women's 2750 Tl Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Adidas Samba Classic Sneaker

Originally made for indoor soccer, the Adidas Samba Classic was practically declared the “It” shoe of 2022 by Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and dozens of other A-listers. What’s more, several shoppers have declared this sturdy lace up “the most comfortable shoe.” Plus, the sporty style pairs just as well with baggy jeans as it does with a matching maxi skirt set. “You can wear it with a sporty outfit or skirt and leather jacket…very versatile,” a reviewer remarked.

Adidas Sambas Sneakers

Amazon

Shop now: $65 (Originally $70), amazon.com

Reebok Club C Sneaker

Gigi Hadid has been spotted wearing Reebok’s Club C white leather sneakers on repeat, and it’s easy to see why: They’re simple, timeless, and go with everything. Best of all, they’re super comfy to walk in thanks to lightweight cushioning. In fact, one reviewer even dubbed this pair the “best walking partner” for five mile long strolls. “I've worn every white sneaker and these are the most comfortable AND cute all-in-one,” another shopper added.  

Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $54 (Originally $70), amazon.com

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These New Balance kicks epitomize everything I love about the “dad shoe” trend: They’re comfortable, chunky, and yes, a little bit ugly. They’re intentionally uncool and a little rough around the edges, which gives any outfit the laid-back, self-assured vibe that models like Emily Ratajkowski channel whenever they’re off-duty. Additionally, one shopper who strolled in these trainers for 20 miles compared the experience to walking on a cloud. “They are true to size, supportive and with plenty of cushioning,” the reviewer concluded. 

New Balance Women's Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $75), amazon.com

